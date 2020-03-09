Eye Makeup Market Benefits from Growing Concern about Appearance among Millennials From 2022

Global Eye Makeup Market: Snapshot

The rising concerns about appearance among millennial women and Generation Z women is a key growth driver of the global eye makeup market. Almost 70%-75% of women of this population group have high consideration for beauty in comparison to approximately 50%-55% women in the baby boomer generation. Also, this technology-savvy population make for a large audience of cosmetic products marketed through newer marketing channels such as YouTube and Instragram. As a result, this population account for large volume sales of color cosmetics through online shops and mail-orders which include eye makeup as well.

The introduction of new and innovative eye products that are suitable for modern lifestyle is also stoking growth of the eye makeup market. For instance, waterproof makeup that can withstand hot and humid weather conditions is gaining popularity among women involved in outdoor jobs befitting their lifestyle. In addition, smudge-free eye makeup is preferred by sportswomen who participate in swimming, athletics, and other humid outdoor sport.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), forecasts the global eye makeup market to be worth US$5,867.5 mn by the end of 2017. The market is estimated to be further reach a valuation of US$7,820.4 mn by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.

Eye Liner to Remain Most Valued Product Segment

The worldwide market for eye makeup is broadly studied on the basis of type of product, sales channel, price, source, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into mascara, eye shadow, eye liner, eye pencil, eye brow, and other product types. Among the key product segments, eye liner segment holds dominance and is estimated to serve a demand to attract a revenue of US$1,514.2 mn by the end of 2017. This will amount the eye liner segment to represent 25.8% of the overall market in 2017. Expected to post a CAGR of 5.1% for the 2017-2022 forecast period, the eye liner segment will touch a valuation of US$1,946.3 mn by the end of 2022. The segment is expected to display a year-on-year growth of US$86.4 mn which is leading among all product segments.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is classified into supermarket, hypermarket, pharmacies, health & beauty retailer, e-commerce, and other sales channels. In terms of price, the worldwide market for eye market is divided into economic and premium. By source, the segments into which the global eye makeup market is divided are chemical, natural, organic, halal, and other sources.

Asia Pacific to Display Leading CAGR through 2022

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan are the key regional markets for eye makeup across the world. Among these, Asia Pacific except Japan has emerged as the most lucrative market for eye makeup. This is mainly because of recently acquired economic prosperity in emerging economies in the region. Consumers are spending liberally on beauty and cosmetic products that helps boost confidence, which translates into professional growth.

North America is a key market for eye makeup on account of substantial spending on health and beauty products. Consumers in the region give high importance to beauty and aesthetics among social and professional relationships. The region is expected to register 5.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 for the market to be evaluated at US$1,361.0 mn in 2017 and further reach US$1,761.4 mn by the end of 2022.

The global eye makeup market is largely consolidated with the dominance of a few large players. Key players in the global eye makeup market profiled in this report include L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, P&G (CoverGirl), Shiseido, Avon, Revlon, Chanel, LVMH, HUL, and Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited.