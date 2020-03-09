F-Style Cans solutions are more preferred by the manufacturers | 2019’s Top Growth Factors

F-style cans are used for transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, which require safe handling. F-style cans are available in the variety of sizes which includes ½ & ¼ pint, 1 pint, ½ gallon, 1 quart, and 1-gallon sizes among others. F-style cans which are made of metal use tinplate steel, which efficiently prevents rusting, and protects the content inside. Screw cap closure for f-style cans is an appropriate packaging solution to ensure safe and secure transportation of goods. F-style cans are also referred to as oblong cans. F-style cans are packed as a bulk pallet or shipped in cartons. F-style cans can be used for the variety of applications in the chemical industry, also for filling paint and other fluids.

The global f-style cans market is estimated to have an expansion during the forecast period, as the protective packaging solutions are more preferred by the manufacturers. Metal f-style cans are used by manufacturers as they have a lighter environmental footprint than plastic, although plastic offers lightweight packaging. The demand for f-style cans is expected to increase, as manufacturers are providing better appearance and designing to the packaging solutions.

Global F-Style Cans Market: Dynamics

The temperature handling capability of metal f-style cans is boosting the growth of the market. The increasing demand for re-usable and ¬safe packaging solutions is a key factor enhancing production capabilities of the manufacturers in the f-style cans market. The f-style cans market can be affected by amendments in IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) code, which is accepted as the international guideline to the safe shipment of dangerous goods by water on the vessel.

Companies which transports their products using f-style cans through water must check its manufacturer’s affiliations. Small f-style cans are also used by alcoholic beverage manufacturers, designed mainly for better appearance. Metal f-style cans are can be easily handled, and are durable. Consumers mainly use rectangular f-style cans and provide better storage. F-style cans are manufactured both in metal and plastic materials, which is determined according to the consumer requirements. F-style cans market is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period, as the demand for food grade oil is increasing along with requirement of protective and safe transportation.

Global F-Style Cans Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global f-style cans market has been segmented as

Lubricants

Paints

Chemicals

Other fluids

On the basis of material type, the global f-style cans market has been segmented as

Metal Tin Steel Aluminum

Plastic

On the basis of end use, the global f-style cans market has been segmented as

Automotive

Refineries

Food & Beverages

Material Science Industry

Global F-Style Cans Market: Key Players

L. Smith Company

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Kaplan Container Inc.

Great Western Containers Inc.

Allied Cans Limited

Qiming Industrial Packaging Containers & Accessories

Global F-Style Cans Market: Regional Outlook

California’s Rigid Plastic Containers Law was enacted to limit the amount of plastic waste. Also, the container should maintain its shape, irrespective of temperature and weight variation. The North America f-style cans market is estimated to have slow growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific f-style cans market has moderate growth, as the flexible packaging replacing some of the rigid packaging formats, in various countries such as India and China. The f-style cans market in Brazil and Mexico is expected to grow, as the usage of aluminum cans is increasing. Globally, around 200 Billion aluminum cans are used every year through beer and soda packaging, boosting f-style cans market.

Global F-Style Cans Market: Key Developments