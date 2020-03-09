Fishing Waders Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2027

Fishing wader is a waterproof outdoor clothing that covers a human body from chest to foot. Waders functions like waterproof boots and shoes, but with greater benefits such as providing a waterproof layer from the chest to the foot. Rapid growth in the number of human population that depend on fish and fish related products along with adoption of fishing waders among fishermen is expected to gain to boost the market.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the per capita apparent consumption of fish increased from 18.5 kg in 2011 to 20.3 kg in 2016. As per FAO, the world population increased from 7.0 billion in 2011 to 7.4 billion in 2016 and the consumption of food increased from 130.0 million tons in 2011 to 151.2 million tons in 2016. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for fishing waders across the globe. Rise in recreational activity is also increasing the demand for fishing waders among the general population.

Fishing Waders Market – Competitive Landscape

The global fishing waders market is highly competitive. Several international and domestic players are operating in this market.

Key competitors across the globe are emphasizing on developing its own retail channels to promote the sales of the product. In addition to this, the companies such as Decathlon S.A., Caddis Waders, are also promoting their sales through multiple online channels to reach its product across the globe.

Major players in the fishing waders market are focusing towards developing its own product with unique design to boost market share by increasing their presence in different regions across the globe.

The Allen Company Inc.

The Allen Company has been involved in the business of hunting & fishing equipment since 1970. It is also a leading supplier of outdoor products, specializing in the shooting, archery, hunting, and fishing industries. The company also emphasizing for improving its quality and value of our products.

Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd. established in 1991 is involved in manufacturing of neoprene, hunting and fishing field products. It has developed a wide range of innovative products such as hunting waders, hunting chest waders, sheet neoprene, wetsuits, etc. The company operates its business through 3 branches such as China, Taiwan, and U.S

Key players in the fishing waders market include Caddis Waders, Pure Fishing Inc. (brand Hodgman), Frogg Toggs, Simms Fishing, The Allen Company Inc., Vision Performance LLC (brand Compass360), Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co. Ltd., Dryline, DRYFT, Gator Waders, Cabela’s Inc. (subsidiary of Bass Pro Shops), The Orvis Company Inc., Hangzhou Fujie Outdoor Products Inc., Patagonia Outdoor Clothing & Gear, Chota Outdoor Gear, Fishingwaders.co.uk., Evolve Outdoors Group Ltd. (brand Riverworks NZ), Drake Waterfowl Systems, and Compleat Angler.

Fishing waders Market – Dynamics

Increase in Fishing Activities and Outdoor Recreational Activities

Rapid growth in fishing activities across the globe to fulfill the demand of end-users are also enhancing the sales of fishing waders, In addition to this, Increase in participation of outdoor recreational activities in the past few years in some emerging countries across the globe is also emphasizing for purchasing of fishing waders owing to rise in spending of users for travelling. This factor is expected to influence the market growth positively in coming years.

Manufacturing cost is anticipated to obstruct market growth.

Fishing waders are made up of a wide range of waterproof materials such as Gore-Tex, Neoprene and nylon. These are composed of 3 to 5 layers which made it to be more durable for fishing or recreation activities. Thereby, high cost required for manufacturing better breathable product has forced towards opting counterfeit products. This is expected to obstruct the fishing waders market during the forecast period.