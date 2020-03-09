Flooring Market : Growing Construction Activities to Drive Growth

The global flooring market is a competitive and fragmented one. The large number of players in the global flooring market are driving product innovations as competition results in more material innovations and lower costs, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players in the global flooring market are Congoleum Corporation, The Dixie Group, Tarkett Group, Boral Limited, and Shaw Industries Group, Inc,.

Key players in the flooring market are engaging in a wide range of innovations to reach new customers and expand product portfolios. Additionally, these innovations go far beyond material advancements. The flooring market is exhibiting a growing demand for products which help improve the overall environment in homes, commercial places, and offices. The growing demand for environment-enhancing products is resulting in various benefits for consumers including cheaper products. For example, industrial tire treads with rubber are used for producing widely used home products such as door mats, pavement blocks, and rugs. Additionally, sustainability trends are also driving material innovations in the flooring market with advanced cork and linoleum flooring.

The global flooring market is anticipated to grow at 6.5% CAGR during 2018-2026. The flooring market is expected to help cover 32,450 million square meters and reach US$ 450 bn by 2026 end. There is a growing demand for the luxury vinyl tile in the flooring market, thanks to its engineered qualities such as water resistance, slip proof, scratch proof, and sustainability. Due to its ideal use in cold climatic conditions, and growing demand in the North America market, the global flooring market will likely grow in total revenues as well as expand its footprints.

Growing Demand in the Construction Industry Opens Several Opportunities