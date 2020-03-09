Food Grade Iron Powder Industry Overview : Actionable Insights based on Valuable Research by 2026 ll BASF SE, Yara International Ltd.,

During the process of selection of iron compound as a food fortificant, the overall objective is to find the one that has greater absorbability i.e. the highest relative bioavailability (RBV)* compared with ferrous sulfate. Wide application of food grade iron powder in different sub-verticals is expected to rise in the forecast period. Far-reaching uses in nutritional & dietary supplements, dairy products, infant food products, animal feeds and for crop protection in agricultural segment make it a prominent additive. Global multinational players are expected to witness a growth in the demand for food grade iron powder from end use industries to enhance productivity and curb micronutrient deficiency by providing them with sustainable food & feed fortification solutions. Key players are expected to continue the integration of the value chain to gain control over the final prices of the products.

By type, the food grade iron powder market is segmented into elemental iron and iron compounds. The iron compounds such as ferrous fumarate, ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate and other is likely to be the most attractive segment in 2018. On the basis of end use, the food grade iron powder market can be segmented into food & beverage industry, animal feed purposes and in agriculture use. The food & beverage segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 37.8% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of region, APAC is expected to rise with a significant CAGR of 7.2%. The population in Asia Pacific and MEA region is highly susceptible to lower iron intake owing to higher population density in rural areas, low awareness regarding daily dietary requirements, high consumption of junk food, improper care given to infants with limited compliance to dietary recommendations, menstrual losses etc., all giving rise to low iron absorption by body for effective working & metabolism.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are food grade iron powder’ key players of the global food grade iron powder market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the food grade iron powder space. Key players in the global food grade iron powder market includes BASF SE, Yara International Ltd., Agrium Inc., Compass Minerals International Inc., Höganäs AB, DowDuPont Inc., AkzoNobel N.V, Bayer AG, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Syngenta International AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Micnelf USA Inc., Industrial Metal Powders (I) Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Belmont Metals Inc., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Precheza as, Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Cathay Industries Australasia Pty Ltd and Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com