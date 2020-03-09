Food Waste Disposers Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2027

Major companies operating in the global food waste disposers market are Hindware Appliances, Emerson Electric Co., IMC, Jas Enterprise, Anaheim Manufacturing Company, Franke Management, Hobart, Whirlpool, and others. The market of food waste disposers is fragmented due to the presence of various local and international players. Innovations such as energy efficient disposers is a prominent trend among manufacturers and are expected to dominated the product portfolio of leading manufacturers in the industry, as these type of automation benefits the operators to run the machinery at an economic way.

Food waste disposers are machines that dispose the food waste from commercial and residential spaces. Food waste disposal units are small macerators that are installed in the kitchen sink outlets of domestic households. These disposers dispose the waste that otherwise decomposes and creates odor, attracts pests, and serves as a breeding ground for bacteria. Food waste disposers play an important role in protecting the environment.

Removing kitchen waste and reducing the compost results in increased opportunity for these machines to be installed in kitchens. Other factors that drive the food waste disposers market includes reduced space for food waste storage, and reduced incidence of disease-causing vector attraction compared to food waste storage or collection pits. Also, as these machines are cheap, they are widely used for residential purposes. They are considered environment friendly and a sustainable option to reduce food wastage. Food waste disposers are compact in design and efficient, combining safety and ease of use along with performance, reliability, and functionality, due to the growing pressure of removing organic waste from landfills. All these factors contribute to an increased market for food waste disposers. On the other hand, factors such as increased water consumption and increased usage of electricity restrain the market to a certain extent. Food waste disposers are an excellent source of biogas, which is seen as an opportunity in the market.

The global food waste disposers market can be segmented in terms of feed type, grind stages, motor size, grinding chamber, application, and region. Based on feed type, the food waste disposers market can be segmented into batch feed and continuous feed. In terms of grind stages, the food waste disposers market can be divided into road 1-stage grind, 2-stage grind, and 3-stage grind. Based on motor size, the food waste disposers market is segregated into 1 HP, 3/4HP, 1/2HP, and 1/3 HP. On the basis of grinding chamber, the food waste disposers market is segmented as glass-filled nylon and stainless steel. The product is used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, based on application.

In terms of region, the global food waste disposers market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The North America market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. In 2018, North America emerged as the key contributor to the demand for food waste disposers and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast years. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the demand for food waste disposers in the coming years.