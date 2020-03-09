Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Electric Water Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Electric Water Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Electric Water Pump market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Electric Water Pump market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine.

Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling.

Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service. The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheaper and powerful.

At present, global economy is fluctuant, and most countries take measures to stimulate the economy, especially in Japan, Europe, Australia and the resources providing countries, like Russia, Middle East, Brazil etc. In many fields, China is the largest consumer, but in the past several years, China’s economic growth slows .The China government is reforming the economic structure, to release energy of economy. USA economy is relatively stable with low-speed-growth, but in future, it also is full of risk. In Southeast Asia, the economy also is fluctuated the economic base is comparatively unsubstantial, due to the exchange fluctuations. In India, although many people look to further increase in India, but the economic aggregate is too low and the infrastructure is behindhand and inefficient. In a long term, India will keep a stable and low growth in economy, due to its economic structure and bureaucratic system.

On the other hand, the political factors, like government succession, security fears, trade dispute, domestic employment, even the regional military crisis, always affect the economic activity, country to country, corporation to country. So it needs us with deep insight, to analyze the prospect avoid risk, to grasp the opportunity and reduce losses.

The global Automotive Electric Water Pump market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

12 V

24 V

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Engine cooling

Battery cooling

Turbocharger cooling

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Electric Water Pump capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Electric Water Pump manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Electric Water Pump are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

