Global Bandsaw Machine Industry: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2027

A bandsaw machine is a saw with a sharp and long blade which consists of a continuous band of toothed metal that is stretched between two or more wheels for cutting material. A bandsaw machine is widely used for metalworking, lumbering and woodworking and cutting varieties of material such as plastic, wood, and metal into the curved, irregular or straight shape which is called as horizontal bandsaw machine. Another type of bandsaw machine is vertical bandsaw machine which is capable of cutting complicated shapes and provides the easy way of cutting materials. The bandsaw machine is easier and faster than hand sawing and is used mainly to produce an accurate or mitered or square cut on the material. Wood processing industry has significant usage of a band saw machine. There are plenty number of bandsaw machines which are used for both industrial and residential purposes.

Global bandsaw machine market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of bandsaw machine is rapidly growing wood processing industry, attributed to high demand for bandsaw machines for wood cutting across the globe. Another major driving factor which fuels the global bandsaw machine market is the significant increase in metal cutting industry, owing to extensive use of bandsaw machine for metal cutting in a variety of shapes.

Global bandsaw machine market is mainly driven by few macroeconomic factors include rapid rate of industrialization and emerging economy such as China, Malaysia, Brazil, and India. Another essential factor such as rapidly growing biomass energy industry is helping to grow the bandsaw machine market across the globe due to high demand for processing forest wood and wood waste to manufacturer wood products which are used as biomass fuel for electricity generation, and this biomass fuel is helpful to reduce the carbon emission. Rapidly growing rubber industry is also one of the key driving factors of global bandsaw machine market due to its high demand for rubber cutting in this industry. Bandsaw market is also driven by significantly growing automotive industry, owing to high demand bandsaw machine for cutting metal for manufacturing vehicles. The key restraining factor for global bandsaw market is high maintenance cost and govt. Compliance & policies related to this market. Innovation in bandsaw machines such as designed with PLC (Programmable Logic Control) and robotics will create the tremendous opportunity for the global bandsaw machine market.

Global bandsaw machine market: Segmentation

Global bandsaw machine market can be segmented by end-use industry types, machine types, technology types, cutting types, and region types.

Global bandsaw machine market can be segmented by end-use industry types as follow:

Wood processing industry

Rubber

Automotive

Plastic

Paper

Electronic & Electrical

Glass

Global bandsaw machine market can be segmented by machine types as follow:

Vertical

Horizontal

Global bandsaw machine market can be segmented by technology types as follow:

High-tech bandsaw

Fully automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Global bandsaw machine market can be segmented by cutting types as follow:

Mitre cutting

Circular cutting

Ring cutting

Straight cutting

Global bandsaw machine market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global steam flow meter market is segmented into seven regions – Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, North America, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among region mentioned above, North America accounts high market share in steam flow meter market across the globe followed by Western Europe. Western Europe is estimated to witness a high growth in the global bandsaw machine market, owing to rapidly growing consumption of wood processed fuel for generating power along with high usage in co-firing. The United Kingdom and Denmark are one of the largest consumers of wood processed fuel across the globe. It is predicted that North America along with Russia will have a very high growth rate in the global bandsaw machine market, owing to the significantly growing production of wood-based biomass fuel in this region. Asia-pacific is estimated to witness a high growth rate in the global bandsaw machine market due to a high demand of wood waste used to manufacture wood processed fuels in few prominent countries include Malaysia, Vietnam, and China.

Few prominent players of global bandsaw machine market as follow:

The L. S. Starrett Company Limited

Multicut Machine Tools.

MEGA MACHINE CO., LTD.

EVERISING MACHINE CO.

Indotech Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd

Cosen Saws

ITL Industries Limited

Marshall Machinery

TecSaw International Limited.

Pro-Mech Engineering,

Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited.

Meba

Cobra Bandsaw Machines

Prosaw Ltd

The global woodworking machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of regional and global players. Regional players choose quality service and competitive pricing as their winning strategy over global players. In response to this, global players are largely involved in merger & acquisition and partnership activities in order to enhance their profitability margin and market share.

