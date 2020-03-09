Global BYOD Security Market increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Forecast 2027

BYOD is the abbreviation used for “Bring Your Own Device”. Today employees want to use their personal mobile gadgets like Smart phones, Tablets, PCs at workplace to complete their work through. In the current working environment, every company wants their employees to be more productive as well as healthier network with the safety of their corporate data. Usage of personal devices at the workplace can increase the productivity of the employees simultaneously raises the risk of data leaking.

BYOD eloquently effects the traditional security system of protecting the IT data to be restricted inside the premises by blurring definition in term of physical location with the use of personal mobile devices. Now, these personal devices being used to access e-mails, applications, corporate data because of which ambiguous situation arises for the organizations that how to define the model which can balance both the employee’s need & security concern as well.

This model is named as a BYOD security, many corporations which allow their employees to use their device, implement BYOD security model in their networks. BYOD security model takes care of corporation’s security protocols that it should not get compromised by employees while using their personal devices at work place. With the introduction of BYOD security software, security risks are getting reduced as a result the market share of Global BYOD security goes on hike.

Global BYOD Security Market: Market Drivers and Restraints

The key trends responsible for the growth of global BYOD security market are the changing role of IT & ending of legacy apps. The key drivers which are driving the global BYOD security market are; the ease of accessibility of corporate data over smart phones, increasing adoption of BYOD concept among different corporations in order to increase the productivity, increase in cloud storage adoption by different organizations, reduction of the hardware cost by applying BYOD concept in the organization & also the popularity of BYOD concept across different corporations are some of the key driver for global BYOD security market. On the flip side the key restraints which are acting as hurdles in the growth of global BYOD security market are, low awareness of the tools concern with the security, growing network security threats & others.

Global BYOD Security Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of global BYOD security market is done on the basis of device type, solution type, software type, end user & Geography. On the basis of device type, global BYOD security market is segmented into following segments; laptop, tablet & smartphone. By solution types, global BYOD security market is segmented as; Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Content Management (MCM) & Mobile Identity Management (MIM). Among all the above segments Mobile Device Management (MDM) has been covering more than 90 percent of the total market share of global BYOD security solution market.

Segmentation of global BYOD market on the basis of software type is given as; mobile data security, mobile device security & network security.

By the end user type, the global BYOD market is segmented into three segments which are large enterprises, small & medium enterprises (SMEs) & the third one is government enterprise.

On the basis of Geography, global BYOD security market is segmented into seven reason which are given below; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia – Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan as a separate region and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, North America is having the maximum market share of global BYOD security market followed by Middle East & Africa.

Global BYOD Security Market: Key Players

The key players of global BYOD market are Bluebox., ForeScout Technologies Inc., Good Technology, Fiber-Link Communications LLC (recently acquired by IBM) & others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.