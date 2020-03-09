Global Context Rich Systems Market: Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2027

With contextually relevant data sharing and user convenience being the ultimate goal of modern technology, context-rich systems are leading the current strategic technology trends. Apart from user experience, as organizations strive for an overall improvement, real-time and context-rich results are becoming of vital importance to ensure speedy decision making and better operations control.

Context-rich systems enable effective personalization by extracting diverse signals related to user and their context, generally by tracking parameters such as location, the device in use, weather and speed. Context-rich systems then utilizes these parameters to adjust content, display and input methods, based on the user’s situation. This enables effective feedback for the user, in turn allowing them to smoothly link various services for seamless execution of operations and enhanced personalized experience.

Market Overview:

The development of context-rich systems, is a direct response to the growing demand for increasingly reactive and adaptive technologies and the personalization of user experience. The increasing trend towards bringing internet-connected devices into homes and businesses, is driving the development of personal ecosystems, in turn making the subsequent usefulness of context-rich systems more evident.

Earlier, enterprises that used context-rich systems committed the mistake of applying outdated technology principles to their new technology. However, with time and increasing awareness, these enterprises realized that in order to utilize context-rich systems effectively, the technology should be used in a such a way that it doesn’t disrupt the user’s life, instead bridges various services to work together seamlessly.

Market Dynamics:

By integrating signals related to location and activities, context-rich systems to pull out data such as the mode of transportation being used by a persona and the weather in their city. With the help of using this information, these systems provide users with an exceedingly personalized experience.

The market growth of context rich systems is driven by factors such as increasing penetration of mobiles and connected devices, development of networking services and software technologies. Additionally, the growth of context rich systems market is propelled by trend towards contextually relevant data sharing, demand for context-aware security, and ubiquitous embedded intelligence.

Presently, most enterprises are utilizing context-rich systems to provide personalized advertisements to their users. Context-rich systems are expected to play a vital role in the development and implementation of content marketing activities of these enterprises, which focuses on enhancing their brand presence. In line with this goal, key decision enterprises are allocating significant share of their marketing budgets to content marketing and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the context-rich systems market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Context Rich Systems market is mainly classified on the basis of component, devices, verticals and regions.

On the basis of component, global context rich systems market is segmented into software and hardware components.

On the basis of devices the market is segmented as smartphones, tablets, desktops and laptops.

On the basis of verticals the market is segmented as BFSI, medical & healthcare, retail & e-commerce, transportation, gaming & entertainment and others.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

Key Market Players

The major players active in the global context rich systems market include Facebook, Inc., Apple Inc., IGATE Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Securonix, Inc. and InMobi.

Overall it can be concluded that the growth prospects of the context rich systems market are promising, as adoption across all the sectors is set to increase in the foreseeable future.

Regional analysis for Context rich systems market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.