Global Dimethyl Ether Demand to Rise As Nations Vow to Reduce Carbon Footprint

The According to Transparency Market Research TMR, the global dimethyl ether Market vendor landscape is expected to become fragmented in the years to come Anaconda the green realization regarding similar properties of dimethyl ether as MPG and therefore it’s use across various applications in machinery and equipment.

Leading players operating within the market are Ferrostaal GmbH, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Royal Dutch Shell plc, China Energy Limited, Oberon Fuels Inc., TOTAL S.A., Grillo-Werke AG., and Praxair, Inc. There lies moderate competition among the players within the global dimethyl ether Market.

According to TMR, between 2017 and 2025, the global dimethyl ether Market will showcase a more than healthy 9.6% CAGR and rise to US$9,868.1 mn by 2025. On the basis of raw material type, TMR predicts that the methanol segment will continue to lead within the market on account of the ease with which dimethyl ether can be produced from methanol.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Moreover, the use of methanol results in the effective production of DME. Apart from ethanol, coal is expected to be the most popular raw material used for the production of DME. However, since the use of coal results in extreme pollution, its usage is expected to lose shares considerably. Natural Gas is another raw material which is use for the production of DME but it is expensive and therefore it is not used on a large scale. On the basis of application, LPG blending is the key application area for DME. Dimethyl ether is used extensively as a substitute for propane and LPG. Therefore LPG blending is the key application area for DME.

Dimethyl Ether Used by Oil Sector for Enhanced Recovery of Oil

Dimethyl ether is used for the delivering of energy to remote areas since it is economical and requires no large capital investment. The growing shortage of oil and other fuels across the globe is leading to a high demand for dimethyl ether for the production of economical fuel. Dimethyl ether is therefore used extensively within the oil and gas sector for enhancing the recovery of oil as well as for drilling and fracturing fluids. In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the most lucrative regional market for dimethyl ether.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Growing Need for a Clean and Non-toxic Renewable Fuel Driving Growth of Market

One of the key factors bolstering the growth of the global dimethyl ether market is the growing popularity of DME as an effective substitute for conventional fossil fuel. With an increasing number of countries pledging to reduce carbon footprint, the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas is multiplying and since dimethyl ether offers remarkable similarity to the properties of LPG, it is used in equal quantity along with LPG in order to result in a fuel which is a colorless gas, used across chemical Industries as aerosol propellant.

The ease of warehousing dimethyl ether with the help of moderate pressure is another factor which Drive the demand for DME since it eliminates the need for high pressure containers as opposed 2 CNG and LNG storage. The combination of LPG and dimethyl ether offers a clean-burning fuel which is non-toxic as well as renewable. It is predicted that in the future, conventional Transportation fuel will be replaced DME LPG blending.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Use in Power and Transportation Industries to Accelerate Demand for Dimethyl Ether

On the other hand, it is expected that the high cost of production will restrict the growth of the market. In addition to this the need to order the existing infrastructure will also be another challenge for the growth of the dimethyl ether Market. However, players within the market are expected to gain several growth opportunities on account of the rising demand for alternative fuels within the power and transportation sector.