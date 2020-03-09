Global Pipe Fittings Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Pipe Fittings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pipe Fittings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Pipe Fittings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pipe Fittings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Pipe fitting is the occupation of installing or repairing piping or tubing systems that convey liquid, gas, and occasionally solid materials. This work involves selecting and preparing pipe or tubing, joining it together by various means, and the location and repair of leaks.

Pipe fitting work is done in many different settings: HVAC, manufacturing, hydraulics, refineries, nuclear-powered Supercarriers and Fast Attack Submarines computer chip fab plants, power plant construction and other steam systems.

Pipe components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient Pipe is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for pipe fittings and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for pipe fittings.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for pipe work, thus driving market prospects for pipe fittings and fixtures.

The industry concentration is relatively high in USA. Manufactures are distributed around the USA. Leading players in Pipe fitting industry are Mueller Water Products, Mueller Industries, McWane and Charlotte Pipe. Mueller Water Products is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 14.05% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 41.63% sales share of the market in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Pipe fitting is increasing recently because of the downstream demand. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue in an unstable trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different applications will go a larger gap.

The global Pipe Fittings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Industries

McWane

Charlotte Pipe

Ward Manufacturing (Hitachi)

RWC USA

Pennsylvania Machine

Westbrook Manufacturing

Lasco Fitting

Kohler

Grinnell Pipe

Merit Brass

Plasson USA

The Phoenix Forge Group

U.S. Metals

Core Pipe

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metal Pipe Fittings

Plastic Pipe Fittings

Other Pipe Fittings

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

HVAC

Manufacturing

Fire protection systems

Household

Other steam systems

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pipe Fittings capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Pipe Fittings manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Fittings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Pipe Fittings Manufacturers

Pipe Fittings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pipe Fittings Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pipe-fittings-market-research-report-2018

