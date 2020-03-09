Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Expected to US$ 7.5 Bn by 2027

Key Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2027

Pharmaceutical segment accounted for major share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market, owing to rise in demand for tablets and liquid ointments where polyvinylpyrrolidone is widely used in formulations

In terms of volume, the low molecular weight segment accounted for prominent share of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in 2018

North America accounted for major share for polyvinylpyrrolidone owing to robust growth in Pharmaceutical industry

The polyvinylpyrrolidone market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 13.0% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in consumption of coatings, inks and pharmaceutical products coupled with growth in manufacturing facilities for the same

Key Drivers for Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market:

Increase in demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone in Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Solvents applications to boost market

Polyvinylpyrrolidone is employed extensively in tablets, injections, and disinfectant products. Copovidone is used in granulation and as dry binder in tablets and capsules. It is used as a film-forming agent and sub-coating. Geriatric population has been rising due to the increase in life expectancy

Polyvinylpyrrolidone polymer superiority has been increasingly recognized in the application of pharmacy research and development studies. Demand for pharmaceutical excipients is expected to rise at rapid pace in the near future. This is anticipated to boost the demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in the domain

Polyvinylpyrrolidone low molecular weight products are particularly effective as dispersants for carbon black and low-bulk-density solids in aqueous media. Rise in need for carbon black in end-use industries is directly augmenting the demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone

Polyvinylpyrrolidone is widely used in hair care, skin care, oral care, and perfume products. Hair care is a prominent application of polyvinylpyrrolidone due to the latter's physiological properties. As a good surfactant, adding polyvinylpyrrolidone to the shampoo can stabilize the foam. Polyvinylpyrrolidone is used as a moisturizer in sunscreen. It also protects the skin from the sunlight. Wide range of applications of polyvinylpyrrolidone in the cosmetics industry and rapid growth rate of the industry in developing and developed countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Italy, and the U.S. are anticipated to boost the polyvinylpyrrolidone market during the forecast period

Availability of Substitutes May Hamper Overall Demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone:

Acrylates/methacrylamide copolymer provide styling properties and thickening performance for clear styling gel formulations, styling creams, and styling waxes without an additional thickener and emulsifier such as polyvinylpyrrolidone polymer

METHOCEL Premium products from Dow Pharma & Food Solutions, which deliver the necessary tablet hardness without increasing friability and negatively impacting the release of the drug, are strong substitute for polyvinylpyrrolidone K series products. Thus, less efficacy of polyvinylpyrrolidone products in certain applications vis-à-vis their substitutes is estimated to hamper the demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone during the forecast period

North America was leading region with Asia Pacific expected to be highly lucrative market

In terms of volume, North America held major share of more than 30% of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in 2018 due to the presence of well-developed pharmaceutical industry. However, the market share of the region is anticipated to decline marginally during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of substitute products

The polyvinylpyrrolidone market has been shifting to developing regions such as Asia Pacific owing to the comparatively low manufacturing costs, presence of less stringent environmental regulations, and robust growth of the pharmaceutical industry in these regions

China, India, and ASEAN constitute key share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in Asia Pacific due to the expansion in manufacturing facilities coupled with rapid growth in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and adhesive industries in these countries and sub-region

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market – Key Developments

In 2018, The Food grade PVP has been approved by U.S. FDA for human consumption. Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) can be used as a clarifying agent, at a residual level not to exceed 10 ppm in beer production and 60 ppm in wine production. As per standard set by U.S. FDA, an average molecular weight of PVP ranging from 40,000 to 360,000 can only be used in Alcoholic and non-alcoholic food applications

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals started the construction of a new research & development center spread across 6200 square meters in 2017. The new center is projected to help the company increase its research activities and explore business opportunities

Competition Landscape: