HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market By Type, Application, Size, Growth, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Fast industrialization and ascend in the development exercises have contributed quite towards contamination in the developing countries, across Indonesia, India, Thailand, and China. Air quality in these nations is destructive and experts in these districts are wanting to outline enactment for controlling just as checking air quality.

Based on the type, the market is expected to be segregated in to industrial, institutional, commercial, and residential sectors. Of these, the residential sector dominated global HVAC air quality monitoring market owing to high demand for advanced air quality controlling techniques globally. Additionally, the report shades light on revenue generated by segment coupled with forecasted revenue for next seven years.

Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market: Notable Development

Major companies functioning in the global HVAC air quality monitoring market includes 3M Company, Testo, Emerson Electric, Siemens, TSI Incorporated, Honeywell International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Air Monitors, Aeroqual, Oizom Instruments, and Rave Innovations.

In 2019, Deep Sky Mobile announced a partnership with AI VentureTech, Inc. and AppSwarm, Corp. These companies togetherly announced the launch of IoT-based solution for assisting the industrial companies.

In 2019, Greenheck announced its investment of US$60 mn for expansion of manufacturing the Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), Architectural Products, and Tempered Air Products (TAP). This rising investment in the HVAC air quality monitoring market for production of newer products and for expansion of the products production is fuelling growth of the global HVAC air quality monitoring market.

Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising prevalence of green structures and condition well-disposed businesses because of expanding natural and medicinal services ramifications of indoor contamination are the primary variables accounting for growth of the HVAC air quality monitoring market. Government of developed countries and their associations have planned steady guidelines for HVAC indoor air quality control. The organizations such as ASHRAE (The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and IAQA (Indoor Air Quality Association) have suggested a guide for examination of dampness interruption and form development in instructive offices. It is significant as natural contaminants like molds and organisms will trigger asthma and unfavorably susceptible reaction in people. The green structure rating framework utilized in several nations over the globe, use ASHRAE guidelines to assess indoor air quality and to agree to these principles a large portion of green structures are introduced with HVAC air quality monitoring frameworks.

Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the HVAC air quality monitoring market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Europe accounted for a leading share in the global HVAC air quality monitoring market due to presence of mature construction industry in the region. Rising awareness coupled with penetration of air quality monitoring technologies is boosting growth of the HVAC air quality monitoring market in the region. Additionally, rising demand for the advanced air quality monitoring is boosting public and private investments and funding, which is benefiting market in the region. However, the market in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to witness growth with maximum CAGR owing to growing usage of systems in the buildings, and other construction activities. This factor is likely to offer opportunities for growth in coming years.