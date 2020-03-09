Intelligent Power Switches Market: Rise In Adoption Of Smart Homes Is A Major Factor That Is Anticipated To Create New Opportunities In The Market

Intelligent power switches are also known as smart power switches due to their advanced functionality. Intelligent power switches are designed for controlling average overload conditions and are used for low side and high side configurations. These switches find application in industrial, automotive, commercial, and construction sectors. Furthermore, intelligent power switches diagnose and protect industrial and automotive applications against conditions such as open load and short-to-ground. Power stage and control section are integrated on the same chip in intelligent power switches. Control section of intelligent power switches include logic interface, drivers, diagnostic, and protection features. Intelligent power switches offers benefits such as increase in system reliability, compactness, over temperature protection, and cost-effectiveness.

Intelligent power switches are available for standard 12V and 24V batteries. Two types of intelligent power switches are available one is high side switches and the other is low side switches. Low side switches are used to drive inductive and resistive loads and these offer protection against over/under voltage, over temperature, and over current. Additionally, low side power switches are used by industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

High side switches are used to drive inductive, resistive, and capacitive loads and provide protection against short circuit, overload, and over temperature. Moreover, high side switches are used in all automotive and industrial applications. These type of switches are also used in several automotive electrical systems such as valve driver and solenoid, in safety features such as windshield wipers, power seats, and window lifters intelligent power switches also find application in safety relay replacement, hydraulic valve control, commercial and agriculture vehicles, and flap driver of construction.

Intelligent Power Switches Market – Key Drivers

The global intelligent power switches market is primarily driven by the rise in adoption of intelligent power switches in industrial and automotive industries. Additionally, rise in demand for highly reliable and cost-effective power switches is expected to propel the demand for intelligent power switches across the world. Moreover, rise in need for auto recovery for transient faults is projected to boost the demand for intelligent power switches worldwide. Requirement for an advanced load diagnostics system is anticipated to boost the demand for intelligent power switches around the globe.

Furthermore, intelligent power switches provide programmability and flexibility to control all aspects of loads. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market in the near future. However, complicated structure of intelligent power switches is anticipated to restrain the intelligent power switches market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of smart homes is a major factor that is anticipated to create new opportunities in the market.

Intelligent Power Switches Market – Segmentation

The global intelligent power switches market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into low side switches and high side switches. Based on application, the intelligent power switches market can be classified into automotive, industrial, commercial, and construction.

In terms of region, the global intelligent power switches market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in focus on eco-friendly applications in the region. The intelligent power switches market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The region is estimated to create opportunities in the intelligent power switches market in the near future. Factors such as increase in digitization and smart homes in countries in Asia Pacific is propelling the demand for intelligent power switches.

Intelligent Power Switches Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global intelligent power switches market include Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc. Fuji Electric Co. LTD., Infineon Technologies AG, International Rectifier ( Infineon Technologies AG), RICOH Electronic Devices Co., Ltd., ROHM Semiconductor, SCHUKAT electronic, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.