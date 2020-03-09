It’s Time For New Vision- Paper Pigments Industry On The Move

Paper pigments are fine, inorganic particles added to fill, color or coat paper. Pigments such as, titanium dioxide, and calcium carbonate are used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. Paper pigments are applied in the presence of a binder, which helps in adhesion of pigment particles to paper fibers. Paper pigments can be primarily divided into black, white, and colored pigments, which are available in a variety of types.

Global Paper Pigments Market: Overview

Based on type, the paper pigments market has been segmented into calcium carbonate and kaolin. The calcium carbonate segment is estimated to lead the paper pigments market during the forecast period. Calcium carbonate is less expensive than kaoline. Based on application, the paper pigments market has been classified into coated paper and uncoated paper. Increase in use of coated as well as uncoated papers is fueling the paper pigments market. The coated paper segment is estimated to lead the paper pigments market from 2018 to 2026. The growth rate of the coated paper segment is higher than that of the uncoated paper segment of the market in Europe and North America. The loading percentage of paper pigments in coating applications is increasing. Due to growth of the packaging industry, the use of coated paper is increasing. Uncoated paper has significant applications newsprint, writing paper, and printing paper. This is driving the uncoated paper segment of the paper pigments market. Increasing demand for bright and bulk paper is also propelling the paper pigments market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7042

Global Paper Pigments Market: Trends & Developments

Increasing demand for paper in the packaging industry, high demand in developing countries, and sustained demand for uncoated paper are major factors likely to drive the paper pigments market during the forecast period. Environmental concerns related to recycling of paper and growing digitization affecting the paper industry are restraining factors for the paper pigments market. On the other hand, increasing need for superior-quality coated paper is presenting growth opportunities to the paper pigments market.

Global Paper Pigments Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global paper pigments market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to be a major market for paper pigments between 2018 and 2026. The market in the region is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The paper pigments market is experiencing strong growth as well as increasing investments to meet the demand from the paper industry in Asia Pacific. Due to low proliferation of technology and less stringent environmental regulations in the region, the paper pigments market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly. There has been sustained increase in the demand for paper in the region, despite reduction in the use of writing paper led by increasing adoption of electronic devices. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and India are major consumers of paper pigments. They also lead in terms of paper production.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7042

Global Paper Pigments Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global paper pigments market are Imerys, Omya AG, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira, The Chemours Company, and Thiele Kaolin Company.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/chemicals-and-materials/7042/paper-pigments-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.