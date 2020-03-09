Korea Chlor Alkali Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Korea Chlor Alkali market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Korea Chlor Alkali market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Chlor Alkali market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Korea plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Chlor Alkali development status and future trend in Korea, focuses on top players in Korea, also splits Chlor Alkali by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in Korea market include

Akzonobel

Axiall Corporation

Orica

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Tosoh

Dow

KAUSTIK

De Nora

Coogee Chemical

ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions

Olin Chlor Alkali Products

HF CHLOR-ALKALI

Pall Corporation

Bayer

Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH

BASF

Shanghai Chlor-alkali Chemical

Tangshan Sanyou Chemical

Henan Lianchuang Chemical

Haohua Yuhang Chemicals

Haohua Chemical Group

SP Chemical

Jiangsu Suhua Group

Changzhou Chemical

Fangda Group

Elion Chemical

Yinglite Chemical

Sinopec

Jinling Group

Shandong Haihua

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Caustic Soda (Chlor Alkali, in Concentration of 50%)

Hydrogen (Chlor Alkali)

Chlorine (Chlor Alkali)

Hydrochloric Acid (Chlor Alkali, in Concentration of 37%)

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Chemical Industry

Textile Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

