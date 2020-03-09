Korea Chlor Alkali Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Korea Chlor Alkali market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Korea Chlor Alkali market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Chlor Alkali market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Korea plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Chlor Alkali development status and future trend in Korea, focuses on top players in Korea, also splits Chlor Alkali by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Korea market include
Akzonobel
Axiall Corporation
Orica
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Tosoh
Dow
KAUSTIK
De Nora
Coogee Chemical
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions
Olin Chlor Alkali Products
HF CHLOR-ALKALI
Pall Corporation
Bayer
Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH
BASF
Shanghai Chlor-alkali Chemical
Tangshan Sanyou Chemical
Henan Lianchuang Chemical
Haohua Yuhang Chemicals
Haohua Chemical Group
SP Chemical
Jiangsu Suhua Group
Changzhou Chemical
Fangda Group
Elion Chemical
Yinglite Chemical
Sinopec
Jinling Group
Shandong Haihua
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Caustic Soda (Chlor Alkali, in Concentration of 50%)
Hydrogen (Chlor Alkali)
Chlorine (Chlor Alkali)
Hydrochloric Acid (Chlor Alkali, in Concentration of 37%)
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Chemical Industry
Textile Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Others
