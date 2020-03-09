Latex Medical Disposables Market to Rise up to Achieve US$6.4bn by the End of 2024

Leading five companies held 60.0% share in 2015 that made the global latex medical disposables market fragmented. These companies were C.R. Bard, Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Ansell, and B. Braun Melsungen used advanced technology and launched new products. Apart from these companies, various regional players are also making efforts in to maintain their position in the market. Increasing investment in research and development activities and offering discounts on bulk purchases are strategies used by both global and regional players. Another significant point is that entry of new players has relatively lower threat as compared to threat caused by substitute goods. Presence of substitute goods hamper players profit generation and scope of growth of key products.

According to the statistical information presented in the Transparency Market Research report, the global latex medical disposable market is estimated to generate US$6.4 bn by the end of 2024. In 2015, the market earned US$4.1 bn. this figure is attainable, if the market rises at 4.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.

Among the various products, used in the global latex medical disposable market demand for latex gloves is high which is fueling growth in this market. The latex gloves segment held 60.4% share in the overall market in 2015 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. For protecting hands of healthcare providers and patients, latex gloves are widely used. With the respect to geography, North America leads the market and Europe is giving close competition to get a leading position in the global latex medical disposable market. Increasing health awareness and spreading contagious diseases in North America are the key factors driving demand in this market. Moreover, Asia Pacific latex medical disposable marker is also expected to rise at a steady growth rate in the coming years.

Technologically Advanced Catheters to Accelerate Market Performance