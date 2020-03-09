Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Segmentation By Solution, Deployment, End Users, and Region

Transparency Market Research says that competition in the medical aesthetics market is expected to intensify in the coming years with increasing number of medical discoveries and innovations. Key players operating in the global aesthetic devices market are focusing on product launches and several other strategies like mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions to concretize their foothold in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global medical aesthetic devices market are Allergan plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Merz, Inc., Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Inc. Galderma S.A, Solta Medical, Inc., and Mentor Worldwide LLC. The competitive landscape of the medical aesthetic devices market is highly consolidated with few players dominating the global medical aesthetic devices market.

According to TMR, the global medical aesthetic device market is anticipated to rise at whopping 9.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The market is poised to amount to a valuation of US$15.1 bn by 2024. The analysts, noted the medical aesthetic devices market at US$6.5 bn in 2015.

Based on product, the aesthetic laser and energy devices segment is expected to lead the medical aesthetic device market in the coming years. The segment held more than 30% of share in 2015. Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global medical aesthetic devices market. This is mainly because of the increasing demand for aesthetic devices in the region. Apart from this, factors such as continuous technological advancements, rising awareness and presence of key players in the region are expected to augment growth of the medical aesthetic devices market.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Rising On the Back of Increasing Consumers Demand

The global medical aesthetic devices market is expected to rise at a significant pace in the coming years. This is mainly because of the growing desire to look good among the people.

Medical aesthetic devices comprise of several equipment used by the medical procedure to improve physical appearance of the people. The ability of medical aesthetic devices to improve patient satisfaction and non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are expected to drive the growth of the global aesthetic devices market.

Initially, use of aesthetic device was confined to remove fat grafts in orthopedics, treat wrinkles in aging faces, removal of dead skin cells and likewise. However, with increasing investment in research and development activities by the key players the market has grown to leap and bounds.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Get this Report Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1039

At present, aesthetic devices are use advanced technologies such as laser and injectable of natural or bio-ingredients. This is further expected to swell demands of medical aesthetic devices in the coming years. The market of medical aesthetic devices is expected to grow with the ability of devices to address patient’s aesthetic needs and desires with quick, non-invasive procedures with minor downtime and very little risk.

Increasing Cases of Device malfunctioning to Impede Market Growth

Despite several drivers, the growth in the medical aesthetic devices market is likely to hamper with the factors like high costs of treatment, poor medical reimbursements plan, and risk of malfunctioning associated. Nevertheless, a substantial rise in medical tourism, increase in preference for a better quality of life, and rise in popularity of celebrities in young generation is expected to offer several opportunities to market players operating in the medical aesthetic devices market.

The information is derived from TMR report titled “Medical Aesthetic Devices Market (Product – Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices, Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Facial Aesthetic Devices; Application – Facial and Body Contouring, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Scar Treatment, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, and Hair Removal) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices Non-Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices Liposuction Devices Skin Tightening Devices Cellulite Reduction devices

Aesthetic Implants Breast Implants Soft Tissue Implants Aesthetic Dental Implants Others

Facial Aesthetic Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers



Application

Facial and Body Contouring

Facial & Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Congenital Defect Repair

Reconstructive Surgery

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Geography

North America US Canada



Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table Of Contents – Snapshot

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Techniques

7. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User

9. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10. North America Market Analysis

11. Europe Market Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Market Analysis

13. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Latin America

14. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Middle East and Africa

15. Company Profiles

16. Company Profiles

View Report with Full TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-aesthetics.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com