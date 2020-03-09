Mosquito-repellent Paints Market Key Statistics on Industry Dynamics in 2026

Global Mosquito-repellent Paints Market: Overview

Mosquitoes act as carriers for several vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and yellow fever. They were also known to be carriers during the Zika virus epidemic in 2015–16. Mosquito-repellent paints are emerging as one of the effective methods of repelling mosquitoes in addition to the conventionally used methods such as mosquito-repellent coils, vaporizers, mats, sprays, and creams. Mosquito-repellent paints currently available in the market are generally found to be effective for about two to three years after their application. These paints are water-based and they contain microencapsulated synthetic pyrethroid insecticide, which disables the mosquito’s nervous system. This prevents it from biting humans. Commercialization of these paints would be a significant step toward prevention of diseases that are spread through mosquitoes. Ingredients of mosquito repellent paints are not found to be dangerous to human health on physical contact or ingestion. These paints are similar to regular paints with an added property of mosquito repellence.

Global Mosquito-repellent Paints Market: Key Segments

Mosquito-repellent paints are available in the market under various brand names: ALES ANTI-MOSQ by Kansai Paints, Mozzi by Paints & Coatings Manufacturers Nigeria Plc, and Mozzieguard by Nippon Paints. Based on end-use, the global mosquito-repellent paints market can be segmented into: residential and non-residential. Based on application, the global mosquito-repellent paints market can be segregated into interior walls and exterior walls. The popularity of mosquito-repellent paints is growing, as these are non-invasive in nature and they do not need direct contact with the human body, unlike creams.

Global Mosquito-repellent Paints Market: Trends & Developments

Increasing awareness regarding diseases spread through mosquitos would act as a driving factor for the mosquito-repellent paints market in the near future. Mosquito-repellent paints are available in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, India, and Singapore. In Singapore, these paints have received approval from the National Environment Agency. The anti-mosquito paint developed by Kansai Paints, Japan received approval from the U.S. EPA (Environment Protection Agency) in 2018. The global mosquito-repellent paints market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, with the growing adoption of these paints throughout the world.

Global Mosquito-repellent Paints Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global mosquito-repellent paints market is segmented as: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Middle East & Africa is the leading global mosquito-repellent paints market. The global mosquito-repellent paints market in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. South Africa and Kenya are major consumers of mosquito-repellent paints in the region. Other countries in the region such as Nigeria are also anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the mosquito-repellent paints market in the region during the forecast period. Latin America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness rapid rise in the demand for mosquito-repellent paints market during the forecast period. The mosquito-repellent paints market in Europe and North America is anticipated to expand at a rate lower than the global average from 2018 to 2026, due to stringent regulations imposed in these regions regarding the effect of mosquito-repellent paints on the environment and human health.

Global Mosquito-repellent Paints Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global mosquito-repellent paints market are Kansai Paints (Japan), Paints & Coatings Manufacturers Nigeria Plc (Nigeria), Nippon Paint (Japan), and Adapta Powder Paints (Spain) etc

