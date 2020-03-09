Multipack Bottles Market Demand is Likely To Continue In Future And is Expected To Grow During The Forecast Period

The demand for multipack bottles is increasing for initial product promotional offers and to ease transportation of fragile bottles. Multipacks can consist of four or more bottles. Different packaging styles are used depending on the type of bottled product and used packaging material. Nature Multipack by NMP systems GmbH is the latest innovation in multipack bottles market. This technology involves bonding of bottles with the adhesives. The multipack is provided with handles and the bottles can be oriented as per the manufacturers marketing requirements. As compared to the conventional methods of packaging, this method uses less material and enhances the look. Danone waters collaborated with NMP systems GmbH to implement this technology.

Multipack Bottles Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing e-commerce sales of food and beverages is the major driver for the growth of multipack bottles market. The manufacturers now provide promotional offers for their newly launched products. Products are promoted through “purchase with purchase” strategy. Thus, the marketing strategy leads to the sale and packaging of multiple units and it boosts the global multipack bottles market growth. If the products are fragile as in food and beverage industry, multipack bottles facilitates ease in transportation.

Moreover, food or beverage packing is a part of advertising and multipack bottles enhances the look of the product to attract the consumers. The innovative packaging technologies in pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost growth of global multipack bottles market.

Multipack Bottles Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global multipack bottles market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe holds major share in the global multipack bottles market. The mature retail outlets and food processing industries contribute to the growth of multipack bottles market in these regions. Europe holds significant share in global alcoholic beverages market, which is anticipated to propel the global multipack bottle market in the region. North America accounts for significant share in the global pharmaceutical market. The export of pharma products to the developing economies is also increasing, which is expected to increase the share of North America in global multipack bottles market.

Multipack Bottles Market: Key Players

