Non-woven Tape Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

Non-woven tapes have three layers: backing, adhesive, and linear. Non-woven tapes have relatively low thickness, which is used to achieve better wetting and enhance cohesion. These tapes are widely utilized in the industry due to their attributes of reducing scrap ratio during the repositioning process. Moreover, non-woven tapes provide excellent conformability to rough surfaces.

Non-Woven Tape Market: Key Segments

The global non-woven tape market can be segmented based on adhesive type, backing material, end-use industry, and region. Based on adhesive type, the global non-woven tape market can be classified into acrylic-based adhesive, rubber-based adhesive, and silicon-based adhesive. The silicon-based adhesive segment is estimated to lead the market due to its capability to adhere to difficult surfaces and retain adhesion at high temperatures. Based on backing material, the global non-woven tape market can be divided into polyester-backed non-woven tape, paper-backed non-woven tape, and others. The others segment includes polyurethane (PU) and polypropylene (PP). The paper-backed non-woven segment is a leading segment of the global non-woven tape market. The attributes of paper are enhanced through saturation in which paper is used as latex in order to improve its physical and chemical properties so that it can be used as the baking material in non-woven tapes. Additionally, paper is a recyclable and environment-friendly substance, which makes it preferable over other backing materials. In terms of end-use industry, the global non-woven tape market can be split into automotive & transportation, medical & hygiene, electrical & electronics, and others. The others segment includes building & construction, industrial, paper bags, woodworking, and film and plastic bags. The medical & hygiene segment is likely to hold a major share of the global non-woven tape market due to the rise in geriatric population, growing concern about personal hygiene, and increase in chronic diseases.

Non-Woven Tape Market: Trends & Developments

Increasing usage of non-woven tapes in various end-use industries such as automotive, transportation, and electrical fuels the market. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population drives the medical industry, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the non-woven tape market. However, the inferior properties of non-woven tape over specialty tapes and the poor quality and durability of paper tapes hamper the global non-woven tape market. Nevertheless, expansion of the healthcare industry in emerging economies is likely to create new opportunities for the non-woven tape market.

Non-Woven Tape Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global non-woven tape market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global non-woven tape market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to the expansion of automotive, medical & hygiene, and transportation industries in emerging economies such as China and India. This, in turn, fuels the demand for non-woven tape in APAC. The global non-woven tape market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a prominent growth rate due to the well-established economies of countries in the region and awareness regarding hygiene among the people in North America and Europe.

Non-Woven Tape Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global non-woven tape market include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, TESA SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Scapa Group, Intertape Polymer Group, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Berry Global Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, and Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. Kg.

