Open Surgical Staplers Market: Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2018-2026

Surgical stapler is a unique medical device used to place surgical staples. These staples are utilized to close various injuries/wounds, from skin incisions to bowel resections. These are used widely in surgical settings. At the time of surgery, patients may take suggestions or ask questions about methods that will be used for wound closure. Patients may also want to ask if they need to take any special precautions after surgery. Some of the patients may also update surgeons about any metal allergies, for example nickel or any other alloy.

Surgical staplers were manufactured when several concerns were raised about total healing time taken by traditional sutures. Research findings suggest that stapling is fast compared to suturing by hand. It is also more precise and consistent. Surgical staplers are primarily used in lung and bowel surgery, as the staple lines are more consistent, with low chances of leakage of air, bowel contents, or blood. Moreover, sutures were more prone to separation and leaks. Some of the findings also suggest that sutures when placed precisely are perfectly safe. Surgical staplers offered several advantages such as precision, quick procedure, and consistency in wound closure, which made these devices important part of operating room tools. Specific training of each and every technique is provided to surgeons and experts. Surgical staplers are either disposable or reusable and made of plastic or stainless steel. These are usually loaded with disposable cartridges.

The global open surgical staplers market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Factors driving the global open surgical staplers market are increase in surgical wound closure, skin closure and other surgical procedures, rise in road accidents, and surge in the global geriatric population which could need surgical assistance. However, rise in cost of surgical procedures, lack of skilled professionals, and complications due to surgical procedures are expected to restrain the global open surgical staplers market.

The global open surgical staplers market can be segmented based on usage and region. In terms of usage, the global open surgical staplers market can be bifurcated into reusable and single-use.

In terms of region, the global open surgical staplers market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The open surgical staplers market in North America is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to well-developed health care system, acceptance of new advanced techniques, and increase in incidence of surgical procedures supported by adequate reimbursement. Europe and Asia Pacific were the next leading markets in 2017. Presence of major players with high investments in research and development and focus on collaboration with research institutes are the factors driving the global open surgical staplers market.

Top players in the global open surgical staplers market are Johnson and Johnson, Ethicon US, LLC, DUOMED, and Medtronic.

