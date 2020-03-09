Orthopedic Devices Market Is Expected To Drive By Increasing Geriatric Population Base Across Globe During Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research finds, the competitive landscape of the global orthopedic devices market to be highly fragmented with a plethora of players. Some of the prominent players operating in the global orthopedic devices market are Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, and Arthrex, Inc.

Key players in the market are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, business expansion and collaboration to expand their geographical reach, says TMR. In September 2016, Stryker acquired Instratek, Inc., – a U.S.-based orthopedic implants and endoscopic instrument manufacturer. This acquisition helped Stryker fortify its market share in the orthopedic devices market.

The orthopedic devices market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 65,000 mn by 2026. The market is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 3.0% from 2018 to 2026. TMR analysts noted the market at a valuation of US$ 46,900 mn in 2017

Based on product, the joint reconstruction segment dominates the global market owing to the rising demand of orthopedic devices among consumers. However the segment is expected to lose market share over spinal devices segment towards the end of the forecast period. This is because of stringent FDA regulations for product approvals and high investments. On the basis of geography, North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, developed medical infrastructure and presence of key players are expected to drive the global orthopedic devices market in the region.

Request Sample of the Report:

Increasing Geriatric Population Base across Globe to Boost Market