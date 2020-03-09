Outstanding Opportunities in the GCC and Qatar Cooking Oil Market by Share, Trends and Leading Players by 2024 ll United Food Company, Savola Group

The market study provides a comprehensive overview of the GCC and Qatar cooking oil market with valuable insights on the growth trajectory between 2017 and 2024. The scope of the report includes demand analysis of various segments based on product type and package type for GCC and Qatar. The analysis of the market for 2017-2024 considers 2016 as the base year, with values for 2015 provided for historical reference.

The major driving factor of the growth of the cooking oil market in GCC and Qatar is the increasing demand for processed food. Extensive consumption of oil-based packaged food is yet another factor that drives the growth of GCC and Qatar cooking oil market. In order to fulfill this rising demand in the region, manufacturers are conducting various research and development activities. The changing lifestyle of the people and increasing disposable income of the public tends to change the eating habits of the people in the region. This yet again leads to the strengthening of GCC and Qatar cooking oil market.

The market study also looks into vital dynamics such as demand drivers, challenges, and trends impacting growth. Insights into growth opportunities that market stakeholders can leverage to formulate growth strategies are also provided herein.

GCC and Qatar Cooking Oil Market: Report Highlights

The highlights of the GCC and Qatar cooking oil market report are –

it presents an intensive analysis of Qatar and GCC market by considering the product type, package type segments

identifying and profiling of key players in the market

impact analysis of major factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the near, medium, and long term

insights into revenue growth strategies from the market size and forecast values for the 7-year forecast period

key winning strategies for companies in the cooking oil market based on valuable insights on competitive outlook

GCC and Qatar Cooking Oil Market: Research Methodology

For the research report, analysts conducted extensive interviews with industry experts and opinion leaders. Primary research accounts for majority of the research effort, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research phase involved reviewing key players’ product literature, press releases, annual reports, and pertinent documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research phase includes examining recent trade and technical writing websites, internet sources, along with statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. Tapping into several sources for data collection and scrutinizing the data has evinced to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach to obtain precise market data, capture industry insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources reached out include but were not limited to company websites, annual reports, broker reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial reports. Internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patents, regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports are some other sources tapped into in the secondary research phase. In addition, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and other technical literature are some other sources reached out for secondary research.

