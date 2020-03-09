Pearlised BOPP Film Market: How Brands are Winning the Race?

One of the most preferred polymers in food packaging and in printing application is polypropylene due to its excellent properties like high-temperature resistance, low moisture resistance, and high stiffness. To improve mechanical properties, this film is stretched in both directions and across machine to form biaxially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP film). Fillers such as talc and calcium carbonate and pigments are added to BOPP film to provide a pearly aesthetic look and improve optical properties. Pearlised BOPP film finds application majorly in cold drink packaging such as ice cream packaging, biscuits, sweets, and flavour snack packaging.

The advantage that pearlised BOPP film provides other films is it can be used as a monolayer for packaging or as a component of multilayer film suitable for overprinting. The rapid increase in demand for flexible packaging solutions plays a crucial role in increasing demand for the pearlised BOPP film market. Pearlised BOPP film is Ultra Violet (UV) resistant provide excellent stability over the wide temperature range and high mechanical strength.

Pearlised BOPP Film Market: Dynamics

The global Pearlised BOPP film market is expected to grow alongside the increasing demand for surface printing. Having excellent strength, heat sealable properties of pearlised BOPP films makes it an ideal flexible packaging solution. In addition, pearlised BOPP film has better visual appeal when printed with translucent inks, the metallic effect can be obtained which makes packaging of the product attractive. Food packaging industry is the foremost consumer of pearlised BOPP film market which uses this material for packaging solution such as for ice cream packaging, printing labels for cold drinks, etc. as pearlised BOPP films are non-toxic in nature.

However, personal care and pharmaceutical packaging are increasingly finding the application of pearlised BOPP film. Increase in per capita income across the globe is escalating the demand for packaged food & beverages, which in turn is expected to boost the market for pearlised BOPP film. Pearlised BOPP films also help with several benefits which can make the product look attractive by using different colors, patterns, and designs. Other packaging films do not meet the requirement of heat sealable property, strength along with the excellent printability properties however, in contrast, pearlised BOPP films can be laminated to fulfill the market requirement. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global pearlised BOPP films market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Pearlised BOPP Film Market: Segmentation

Globally, the pearlised BOPP film Market is segmented on the basis of thickness and end use which is further segmented as:

On the basis of thickness, the pearlised BOPP film Market is segmented as:

Less than 10 micron

10-30 micron

30-50 micron

50 micron and above

On the basis of end use, the pearlised BOPP film market is segmented as:

Food Frozen food Bakery Confectionery PET food

Household products

Consumer Goods

Personal care and Cosmetics

Pearlised BOPP Film Market: Regional Outlook

The North America Pearlised BOPP Film market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global pearlised BOPP film market owing to a well-established and large retail sector. The Western Europe pearlised BOPP film market is expected to closely trail the North America pearlised BOPP film market. The Asia-Pacific region represents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global pearlised BOPP film market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a growing retail sector in the region, with countries such as China and India witnessing a meteoric growth in penetration of modern retail, fuelled by increased consumer acceptance for packaged food.

Pearlised BOPP Film Market: Market Players

Some of the key manufactures of pearlised BOPP film market are as follows:

AEC GROUP

Guangdong Weifu Packaging Material Co. Ltd.

SRF Limited

Biaxplen Ltd

Chiripal Poly Film

Minipak SAS

Star Flexi Films

Jindal Poly Films

Flex Film Ltd.

Xpro India Limited

Many local and unorganised players are expected to contribute to the global pearlised BOPP film market during the forecast period.