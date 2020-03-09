Pet Waste Bags Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2026

A pet waste bags is used to collect and dispose pet waste. These bags are produced using materials such as high-density polythene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear blend polythene, recycled polythene, biodegradable polythene, and non-biodegradable polythene. These are lightweight, leak proof, durable, recyclable, portable, and air & water resistant.

Rise in adoption of pets and increase in the number of pet care centers across the globe are key factors driving the pet waste bags market. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly 3.3 million dogs enter animal shelters every year in the U.S. Implementation of various rules and regulation regarding environmental safety by governments in various countries across the globe and rising environmental awareness are major factors responsible for the increase in demand for pet waste bags.

The pet waste bags market is expected to create significant opportunity during the forecast period, as due to its value added applications, right from handling of waste to decomposition of waste. These bags helps store pet waste, which can be used as a manure in agricultural fields. Hygiene and cleanliness are major factors fuelling the demand for pet waste bags during the forecast period.

Rising use of plastic pet waste bags has increased concerns regarding their effective disposal. Many countries such as the U.S. and a couple of states in India have banned the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags, as these do not decompose and make their way into rivers, oceans, and ponds, which is dangerous for the environment and aquatic animals. This, in turn, is expected to inhibit the global pet waste bags market during the forecast period.