Pilates and Yoga Studios Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2027

Major companies operating in the global Pilates and yoga studios market are Pilates Plus, M Pilates+Yoga, Flex Studios Inc., Fitness Unlimited, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Core Pilates and Mind, Body & Soul Yoga (China), Authentic Pilates Ltd, Alona Pilates Studio, and Studio A.

A Pilates is a physical exercise system that was developed by Joseph Pilates for soldiers wounded in World War I. The Pilates physical exercise system combines both Western and Eastern disciplines of mental and physical health-conditioning. In general, the Pilates system consists of six elements: concentration, centering, control, precision, flowing movements, and breathing. On the other hand, yoga is a spiritual and physical exercise originated in ancient India. The term ‘yoga’ is mentioned in the practice of meditation in Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism. Pilates and yoga studios help individuals concentrate on their work; make them physically and mentally strong; and relieve their work-related stress.

Rise in awareness about physical health; increase in population, disposable income, and per-capita household income, especially in developing countries; and changed lifestyle are factors augmenting the number of individuals opting for Pilates and yoga classes. This, in turn, is increasing the number of Pilates and yoga studios across the world.

Across the world, there has been increase in obesity among not only adults but also children over the last few years, due to rise in the consumption of fast food. Also, rise in health consciousness among general public is enhancing the penetration of Pilates and yoga classes. Another factor increasing the demand for Pilates and yoga studios is increase in promotional and marketing activities by players operating in the global Pilates and yoga studios market. Governments across the world are promoting Pilates and yoga studios to improve the health of general population.

A significant factor restraining the global Pilates and yoga studios market is rise in the number of therapy classes, fitness centers, and multi-specialty gyms, which also provide health and fitness training to individuals. Based on activity, the global Pilates and yoga studios market can be segmented into pilates classes, yoga classes, pilates and yoga accreditation training, and merchandise sales.

In terms of region, the global Pilates and yoga studios market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for Pilates and yoga studios during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. In the U.S., health and fitness are a prominent part of lifestyle and there is increasing penetration of pilates and yoga classes among general population. Europe held a considerable share of the global market in 2018. Germany, the U.K., and France are major markets in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a notable market for Pilates and yoga studios globally. China is expected to be a major market for Pilates and yoga studios, not only in Asia Pacific but across the world. India, Japan, and South Korea are other major markets for Pilates and yoga studios in Asia Pacific. GCC is projected to account for a major share of the Pilates and yoga studios market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. South Africa is a notable market for Pilates and yoga studios in Middle East & Africa. The Pilates and yoga studios market in South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Brazil is a prominent market for Pilates and yoga studios in South America and it is likely to dominate the market in the region during the forecast period.