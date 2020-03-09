Pod Vapes Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2026

Vaporizers are also known as vapes. A vape is used to inhale liquids containing tobacco or nicotine. Generally, vapes are available in four different formats: pod system, closed system, open system, and open customizable system. Demand for pod systems or pod vapes is rising. A pod vape consists of a rechargeable battery, cotton coil, e-liquid, and a mouth piece. The battery heats the cotton coil, which vaporizes the liquid formulation or e-liquid. This vapor is inhaled by the pod vape user. Pod vapes contain nicotine.

A pod vape is a new and innovative product available in the market and is used by the smokers. Pod vapes do not create smoke and are less harmful than conventional cigarettes. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for these vapes among smokers. According to Imperial Brands plc, the U.K.-based multinational tobacco company, the global pod vapes market is estimated to expand during the forecast period.

Most developed countries are focusing on reducing the number of smokers to improve the overall health of the population. Pod vapes do not burn like a conventional cigarette and liquid vapor is emitted from pod vapes. Governments in developed countries are promoting pod vapes for smokers to reduce the harmful effects of conventional cigarettes on smokers and surrounding environment. Individual consumers, who intend to find alternatives to smoking are also adopting pod vapes.

Developing countries are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the pod vapes market. Asia Pacific region has the largest number of smokers in the world. Factors such as rise in disposable income, increase in awareness about tobacco related problems, changing lifestyle, and less penetration of pod vapes as compared to conventional cigarettes are projected to create lucrative opportunities for pod vapes manufactures in Asia Pacific.