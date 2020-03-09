Polyolefin Powders Market Cost Analysis, Revenue And Highlights On Evolution With Its Important Types And Application 2026

Polyolefin powders are composed of crystalline polyolefin material produced from olefins. These powders can be obtained directly from the reactor stream by placing the heated mixed reactants against a stream of liquid water. The powdered form of polyolefin is used in various applications such as rubber compounding, paper coating, ink & paint formulation, and injection molding. Different grades of polyolefin powders can be used as per requirements of end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, and building & construction.

Polyolefin Powders Market: Overview

The polyolefin powders market can be segmented based on chemistry, application, end-use, and region. Based on chemistry, the polyolefin powders market can be classified into polyethylene powder, polypropylene powder, and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) powder.

Polyethylene powder is further classified into linear low-density polyethylene (LIDPE) powder, low-density polyethylene (LDPE) powder, and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) powder. In terms of chemistry, polyethylene powder is projected to be the leading segment owing to the rise in demand for the polyethylene powder in rotomolding applications to manufacture automotive fuel tanks, water, septic, oil, chemicals tanks and plastic containers.

In terms of application, the polyolefin powders market can be segregated into rotomolding, masterbatch, and others. Rotomolding is anticipated to dominate the polyolefin powders market owing to the rise in demand for this application in the manufacturing process of different types of tanks to store fuel, chemicals, water, etc. Additionally, increase in usage of polyolefin powders in rotomolding application to make containers and packages is driving the segment.

Based on end-use industry, the polyolefin powders market can be divided into toys and tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, cosmetics, battery, building & construction, and others. The others segment includes industrial soaps & cleaners, rubber & carpet, hot melt adhesives (HMA) & pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA), printer & flexo and gravure ink, and grease. Toys and tanks & containers together accounted for major share of the polyolefin powders market in 2017 owing to the increase in usage of polyolefin powder in rotomolding application.

Polyolefin Powders Market: Trends & Developments

The global polyolefin powders market is significantly driven by the increase in usage of these powders in various end-use industries such as toys, tank & containers, automotive & transportation, and paints & coatings. Additionally, rapid growth in these industries is boosting the polyolefin powders market. In terms of volume, the polyolefin powders market is gaining momentum owing to the rise in usage of these powders in rotomolding application. However, growth in awareness about the negative impact of plastic on the environment and implementation of stringent government regulations are hampering the polyolefin powders market. Nevertheless, rise in demand for 3-D printing is providing lucrative opportunities to the polyolefin powders market.

Polyolefin Powders Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the global polyolefin powders market in 2017 due to the increase in demand for these powders in rotomolding and masterbatch applications in the region. Expansion in automotive & transportation, paints and & coatings, cosmetics, toys, tank & containers, and building & construction industries in emerging economies such as China and India is also driving the polyolefin powders market. North America and Europe are significant consumers of polyolefin powders; however, the market in these regions is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace due to the implementation of stringent government regulations on the usage of polymers. The polyolefin powders market in Latin America is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the development of infrastructure and automotive sectors in Brazil.

Polyolefin Powders Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polyolefin powders market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Exxon Mobil, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Merck KGaA, Borealis AG, SABIC, Eastman Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, Wacker Chemie, Mitsui Chemicals, Micro Powders, Rapid Coat, Rowak, Moretex Chemical, and Schaetti.

