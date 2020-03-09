Potato Starch Market Report Analysis and Insights for highly profitable investment decision : Industry Outlook by 2026 ll Emsland Group, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global potato starch market. It provides the actual data of 2017 along with the estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on Potato Starch for a global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global potato starch market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for potato starch products. It also includes value chain analysis.

Potato starch has applications in numerous ready-to-eat products and ready-to-mix food products including curry, baked goods, and dessert mix. Additionally, it has several applications across convenience food products globally and especially across the developing countries. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the global potato starch market in coming years.

The booming textile industry globally and especially across emerging regions including India and China is resulting to the higher consumption of potato starch. Additionally, potato starch has applications across the textile sizing in cotton clothes. Growing demand for potato starch for textile sizing is positively impacting on the potato starch market’s growth.

In order to provide users of this report with the comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategy overview. The dashboard provides the detailed comparison of potato starch manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by type, nature, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

The report includes potato starch market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By type, the global potato starch market is segmented as modified and native. By nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. By end-use, the potato market is segmented into food industry, textile industry, paper industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect. Furthermore, by indirect channel, the market is segmented as store-based retailing and online retailing. For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous potato starch manufacturers, retailers and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of potato starch in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the potato starch market by countries. Global market numbers by type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The company-level market share has been derived on the basis of potato starch penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global Potato Starch market are are Emsland Group, Cargill, Inc. , SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, Ingredion, Novidon, Avebe, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Tereos, AKV Langholt, Finnamyl Ltd, Roquette, Škrobárny Pelh?imov , Manitoba Starch, Vimal PPCE, ALOJA-STARKELSEN ,Lyckeby, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp., Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd.

