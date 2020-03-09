Revolving Doors Market By Type, Application, Size, Growth, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Revolving doors usually consists of three or four wings doors that hang on a central shaft and revolve or rotate around a vertical axis in a cylindrical appendix. These doors are energy efficient and help prevent drafts and thus, reduce the loss of cooling or heating of the buildings. They also help to reduce stack effect pressure in buildings. Revolving doors are based on human detection. This is achieved with the assistance of a passive infrared (PIR) sensor. A live body emits infrared energy, which is sensed by the PIR sensor from a considerable distance. This signal is transferred to a microcontroller which operates the door motor, while the closure of the door is managed through a fixed time delay. Furthermore, interrupt signals are controlled through limit switches to prevent locked rotor condition of the motor.

Rising disposable income of people is a major factor driving the revolving doors market. Changing lifestyles of people also boosts the market. Rise in the number of construction activities and increase in adoption of automation in developed regions is propelling the revolving doors market. Moreover, increase in construction of high-tech airports, shopping malls, grand hotels, and cinema halls is expected to fuel the demand for revolving doors during the forecast period. Factors such as ease of operation, security, fast and accurate system, are expected to drive the demand for revolving doors during the forecast period.

Use of revolving doors at hospitals allow wheelchairs to operate conveniently owing to their automation. High investment by governments of many countries in the construction industry and growth in the residential sector are projected to create opportunities for manufacturer of revolving doors. Moreover, infrastructure developers and builders are focusing on using products with an esthetic appeal; therefore, revolving doors have become a standard amenity for various buildings. This, in turn is increasing the demand for revolving door, especially in shopping malls, hospitals, cafes, and hotels.

High initial investment and high maintenance cost of revolving doors are likely to restrain the revolving doors market. Limited use of revolving door in residential sector is another major challenge for the market. Furthermore, rising price of raw materials such as glass and metal is another factor restricting people from adopting these doors. This, in turn is expected to inhibit the global revolving doors market.

The global revolving doors market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into three wings type and four wings type. Based on end-use, the market can be segregated into office buildings, utility buildings, and other commercial buildings (which includes shopping malls and hospitals). In terms of region, the global revolving doors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America are key regions of the market. This can be attributed to factor such as high acceptance and awareness among the people in these regions, and increase in technical understanding among a large proportion of the population. Japan is an emerging country for the revolving doors market. This is expected to fuel the market in the country during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is likely to grow at significant rate owing to rising disposable income and improving standard of living.

Key players operating in the revolving doors market include Boon Edam, LLC, Assa Abloy, and Horton Automatics. The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of unorganized local and multinational players. Manufactures of revolving doors are focusing on providing advanced technologies to offer high-quality products to cater to the rising demand of end-users across the globe.