Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2028

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market – Introduction

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is a form of Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), in which a base of powder polymer, metal or resin is targeted fully (melting) or partially (sintering) by high-power directional source of heat, like laser. This technique results into the formation of a solid layer of fused powder. Selective laser sintering is a process that is widely in the accelerating additive manufacturing field.

Adoption of selective laser sintering equipment is likely to grow, owing to the growing government investments in 3D printing projects and ability of these equipment to create parts with enhanced mechanical properties without any build support. These factors helped the selective laser sintering equipment market value roughly US$ 340 million in 2018. The selective laser sintering equipment is witnessing steady traction for creating prototypes across diverse industries.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global selective laser sintering equipment market are Prodways Group, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Dynamic Tools, 3D Systems Corporation, Concept Laser GmbH, Jabil Inc., Red Rock SLS, Formlabs, Inc., Sharebot S.r.l., EOS GmbH, Aspect Inc., Farsoon Technologies, Natural Robotics, Renishaw Plc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Sintratec AG, Z Rapid Tech, and Aerosint.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of selective laser sintering equipment market include:

In March 2019, a leading player in selective laser sintering equipment market, Sharebot, officially introduced its first metal 3D printing system named ‘metalONE’ at the Mecspe, Italy.

In February 2019, Belgium-based SLS 3D printer manufacturer Aerosint, and a metal processing company Aconity3D, joined hands to accelerate the development of Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) technology.

In February 2019, EOS GmbH, a leading Additive Manufacturing (AM) enterprise purchased the Texas-based powder bed fusion R&D startup Vulcan Labs to work on its product Integra P 400.

In January 2019, Jabil Inc. expanded its additive manufacturing capabilities by incorporating engineered materials to strengthen its 3D printing capabilities.

In June 2018, Prodways Group launched a compact 3D printer named ProMaker LD-3 to enable the production of professional-grade prototypes as well as compact designs.

In June 2018, 3D Systems Corporation introduced DMP Dental 100 and DMP Flex 100 3D printers for beginner-level metal 3D printing and dental applications.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Dynamics

Extensive Applications in Diverse Industry Auguring Well for Selective Laser Sintering Market

The wide adoption of selective laser sintering equipment in prototyping and functional prototyping of various consumer electronic devices, such as for creating prototypes for GPS products, has been driving growth in the market. Furthermore, selective laser sintering technology has paved way for new avenues in the automotive sector. This technology is bringing changes at every stage of the production of motor vehicles, ranging from functional prototyping phases, design, and production of tools to parts manufacturing. Moreover, the automotive sector is a pioneer in the leveraging 3D printing in its processes. Additionally, selective laser sintering equipment is also witnessing traction from the healthcare industry, wherein, this technology helps in creating tailored 3D printed medical devices, and patient-specific surgical simulation. The growing scope of selective laser sintering equipment in the healthcare sector, such as in medical products and dentistry, is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders.

Upward Adoption of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment for Robotics Application Driving Market Growth

Robot manufactures have been bound to using prevailing off-the-shelf parts until the emergence of selective laser sintering equipment. Now, robot makers are increasingly using selective laser sintering printing to design and print their own components and parts by leveraging cost-effective designing tools, and affordable SLS 3D equipment. Adoption of selective laser sintering equipment is likely to accelerate in robot making, as 3D equipment of this kind decreases the costs of prototypes, and at times of the final parts too. With manufacturers increasingly using metal-based selective laser sintering equipment for robotics application, the market is likely to grow in the forthcoming years.

Complex Nature of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Inhibiting Market Growth

Lack of standard process control coupled with complexities associated with the use of selective laser sintering printing software is limiting the growth of the market. The highly complex nature of selective laser sintering equipment makes it risky for use, which is hampering the growth of stakeholders.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market – Segmentation

Based on material, the selective sintering equipment market is segmented into:

Metal

Nylon

Based on application, the selective sintering equipment market is segmented into:

Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Tooling

Robotics

Based on industry, the selective sintering equipment market is segmented into: