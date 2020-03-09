Smart NOx Sensors Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2027

Smart Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors are one of the major component, which is used in automobile industry to sense high temperature in different combustion environment. In addition, these types of sensors are capable of measuring Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) density in exhaust gas. Across the globe, rising demand for smart Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors has increased specifically in the applications like safety and controls, powertrain and alternative fuel vehicles. Numerous approaches for the development of smart NOx sensors suitable for automotive exhaust monitoring have been investigated in the past years. Further, growing research & development and rising adoption of these types of sensors in automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for the Smart Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors during the forecast period. Further, smart NOx sensors are used to control the generation of cycle of the NOx catalyst for the different Gasoline automobile application, which is expected to boost the fuel the demand for the Smart Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors market in coming years.

Smart NOx Sensors Market – Competitive Landscape

In February 2017, Continental AG announced that they have invested heavily for the testing and quality assurance in production of Smart NOx Sensors for diesel engines.

In June 2018, Continental AG inaugurated of their new production facility where nine new production lines and 200 employees dedicated for the production of nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensors. Through expansion of their manufacturing unit, the company is enhancing the production capabilities which is expected to improve their business opportunity and outlook in global competitive market.

Continental AG

Founded in 1871, Texas Instruments is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. The German technology company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of specializing in interior electronics, brake systems, powertrain and chassis components, tires, automotive safety equipment and other parts for the transportation and automotive industries. It has more than 245,000 employees across the globe and also presence in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Delphi

Incorporated in 2017, one of the major subsidiaries for the Delphi Corporation. The company is one of the leading automotive manufactures and sellers of fuel injection and valve train systems along with the sensors and software controls. The company is listed under New York Stock Exchange and it has more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Bosch GmbH

Established in 1886, Bosch GmbH is a leading provides technology and services worldwide and has their presence in three business sectors, such as automotive technology, industrial technology and consumer goods and building technology. It involves in the research and development of solutions and appliances geared towards bettering the lives of end users.

Horiba, Ltd.

Founded in 1953, Japanese manufacturer of precision instruments for measurement and analysis. The group has been involved in measurement technology for more than 50 years. The company is operating their strong sales and distribution network across the globe. Further, the company manufactures and sells different types of automotive emission measurement systems, wide range of scientific analyzers, medical diagnostic analyzers, environmental measuring instruments and measuring equipment among others which are used in the semi-conductor industry.

Some of the significant players in the smart NOx sensors market are NGK Insulators, Ltd., Teledyne Advanced Pollution Instrumentation, Inc., and Senco. Co. Ltd, among others.

Smart NOx Sensors Market – Dynamics

Rising Awareness and Growing Adoption of Smart NOx Sensors in Automotive Industry is expected to Fuel the Market

Different part of the globe, government institutes are focusing towards strict emission regulations and deeper environmental awareness, in order to reduce emissions and pollution. This factor is also expected to drive the adoption for the smart NOx sensors during the forecast period. On the other hand, there will be growing demand for smart nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensing in the exhaust emissions of diesel and lean burn engines. Recently smart NOx sensor are used in the application of Urea-SCR systems for heavy-duty & light diesel engines. The increasing concerns related to environmental factors has attributed to the growth of smart NOx sensor market in automobile industry.

Price Based Competition

As technology makes a higher leap, reduction in the size of electronic devices become a necessity to foster sustainability. This has obliged the manufacturers of the Smart NOx Sensors to develop compact products to reduce the overall size of the electronic devices. Also, there are other factors responsible for increased costs of manufacturing and raw materials. The above-mentioned factors are expected to hinder the global smart NOx sensors market to some extent in the next few years.