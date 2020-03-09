Solar Inverter Market Dynamics, Global Analysis By International Prestigious Players, Industry Demand and Trends by Forecast 2023

Solar Inverter Market Overview:

Market Research Future has invested time and resources to properly understand the global solar inverter market which is expected to grow at a highly optimistic CAGR of 15.65% during the review period from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the market at that rate is expected to reach a market value of USD 24,507.3 Mn by 2023.

Solar inverters are electrical converters which convert DC current into AC for use in commercial electrical grids or other electrical grid networks. Commonly used in solar rooftop or ground-mounted residential and commercial areas, solar converters are a fantastic alternative to traditional electricity generation methods.

Solar power is free, and clean and reduces carbon footprint while being affordable. Increasing government initiative and policies which support the adoption of solar power has been a driver of growth for the global solar inverter market. Solar inverter plays an important role in a solar energy system. It converts DC power output into AC current which can be fed into the grid and directly influences the efficiency and reliability of a solar energy system. They are used in solar rooftop and ground-mounted residential, commercial and utility-scale systems, with system ratings of 3–10 kW, 10 kW–2 MW and > 2 MW, respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan),

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China),

Solectria Renewables, LLC (U.S.),

ABB Ltd (Switzerland),

Power Electronics (Spain),

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Israel),

SunPower Corporation (U.S.),

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany),

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd (India), and

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada).

Solar Inverter Market Segmentation:

The global solar inverter market in MRFR’s report has been segmented into type, system type, end-user, and region.

Type has been segmented into string, micro, and central. The central type solar inverter segment logged a share of more than 45% in 2016 with string type following closely.

System type has been segmented into off-grid, and on-grid. the On-grid segment had the largest share of the global market due to its ability to use the utility grid as power storage instead of as a battery bank.

End-users of solar inverter have been divided into residential, utilities, industrial & commercial. The utility segment captured the dominant share of the global solar inverter market and is poised to expand at a CAGR of 16.85% during the review period.

Regional Industry Analysis:

The Asia Pacific has been observed to the largest producer of power across the globe. The region is also the largest regional market for renewable energy and as such leads the global solar inverter market. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.

The regions have some of the worlds most significant population, and as such, there is a high demand for power. Moreover, the region has established itself as an industrial and manufacturing hub which furthers the demand for power in the region. The government support of renewable power generation is expected to support market growth.

The APAC accounted for a 47.6% share of the global market and is followed by Europe. China is the leading country-level market in the region due to the high among carbon emissions in the country and active investments in renewable energy. These investments account for 36% of the worlds total investments in renewable energy.

