Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Growth, Trends And Demands Research Report And Forecast 2025

Lung cancer can be broadly classified into two categories such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Non-small cell lung cancer can be further classified into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Squamous non-small cancer develops from the cells lining the airways and is found near the center of the lungs in one of the main airways. Non-small cell lung cancer globally accounts for 85% to 90% of lung cancer, in which adenocarcinoma and squamous cell cancers are responsible for approximately 40% and 30%, respectively.

Prominent symptoms of squamous non-small cell lung cancer include excessive coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, and occurrence of blood in sputum. Many physicians misunderstood this disease with collapsed lungs or pneumonia. The disease usually takes longer time to develop from confined tumors to invasive cancer. Primary diagnostic technique comprises sputum test, bronchoscopy, MRI scan, needle biopsy, and CT scan among others. In Australia, squamous non-small cell lung cancer is a common type of lung cancer accounting for 29% of total cases of lung cancer.

A key factor leading to squamous non-small cell lung cancer is smoking. Besides smoking, secondary risk factors comprise family history, age, and occupational hazards such as minerals and metal dust or exposure to asbestos or radon. Cancer stage detection is a crucial aspect for deterring the patient’s treatment plan. Stage 1 detection is when the squamous cell cancer is small and confined to the lungs, and stage 4 detection is when the tumors have spread beyond tissues and organs near the lungs.

Stages between 2 and 3 describe the conditions in between these two extremes. When the squamous non-small cell lung cancer spreads, it may travel to the liver, adrenal glands, bone, brain, and small intestine. Clinical trials and researches conducted by major players are the key growth attributors of the global squamous non-small cell lung cancer market. Some of the prominent pipelined drugs in the market include apatorsen from OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, famitinib maleate by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., dacomitinib from Pfizer, etc.

Geographically, in terms of revenue and clinical trials are primarily contributed by the developed economic countries such as North America and European countries. Pertaining to government support, research funding and awareness among people with respect to squamous non-small cell lung cancer are some of the key drivers for the developed economic countries.

Asia Pacific is a promising region for the squamous non-small cell lung cancer market. In India, approximately 63,000 new lung cancer cases are reported every year and, astonishingly, a significant proportion of these are patients who have no history in smoking. Among female patients, the prime cause of squamous non-small cell lung cancer is regular exposure to smoke from wood or other substitutes for cooking food. Apart from this occupational health hazards are another prime reason for step rise in female lung cancer in Asian countries. Latin America and African countries in terms of revenue is still at nascent stage but due reforms in healthcare infrastructure, lot of pharmaceutical giants have stated focusing on establishing and increasing customer base in the Middle-East countries as well.

Key players in the squamous non-small cell lung cancer market include AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

