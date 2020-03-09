Starter distillates Global Industry Analysis Highlighting Opportunities and Development Status till 2027 ll DairyChem Inc., Centrome, Inc

Starter distillates are usually made by fermenting skim milk or dry milk. The process of fermentation takes place in the presence of several bacteria such as Lactococcus lactis sp., L. lactis sp. cremoris, L.lactis sp. lactis biovar diacetylactis, Leuconostoc citrovorum, and L. dextranicum. Starter distillates are water soluble and contain more than 98% of water and remaining is a mixture of flavorings like butter and organic compounds. The natural starter distillates possess a smooth, fresh, rich, butter-like flavor which makes them the ideal ingredient for application in numerous food formulations. Starter distillates are used as a flavoring agent and additive in food and beverages industry. The FDA has approved starter distillates as safe for human consumption. The manufacturers of various dairy products and bakery products are expected to increase the demand for starter distillates due to its buttery flavor. The increasing demand for natural flavors is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increased Demand for Flavorings is Expected to Boost Starter distillates Market

Starter distillates are widely used in the food industry in various segments such as bakery products, confectionery, snacks and others. Starter distillates are mainly used for flavoring in popcorns as it enhances its flavors. The distillates are used in a wide range of dairy, baked goods, snack food and processed foods. These include margarine, cottage cheese dressings, processed cheeses, cake mixes, fillings, frostings, microwave popcorn, seasoning blends, frozen entrees and sauces and gravies. The natural starter distillates which are manufactured from bacterial culture is gaining recognition as an alternative to diacetyl. Some of the synthetic starter distillates like diacetyl are considered unsafe for human consumption at high dose. The diacetyl is widely used in food industry form preparation of various snacks, processed foods and others. Other than the food industry, diacetyl is also used in vapes and e-cigarette. Due to the increase in knowledge awareness and food concerns, the need for an alternative of diacetyl has risen. Starter distillate is expected to rise in demand as an alternative to diacetyl. The starter distillates serve as a product shelf life extenders. The demand for natural starter distillates as a natural food additive is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Starter distillates Market: Key Players

The key players operating in starter distillates market are DairyChem Inc., Centrome, Inc., SA Corman, Penta Manufacturing Company Co., Flavorjen Limited, Nelson-Jameson, Inc. The starter distillates market is at an introductory phase therefore more regional players are expected to enter in the market, resulting in expansion of starter distillates market over the forecast period.

Starter distillates Market Opportunities

The manufacturers are expected to provide starter distillates in small packaging to consumers directly. This will increase the demand for starter distillates in the market due to its applications in the food industry. There is a need for marketing and creating awareness among the consumers about the uses of starter distillates. The manufacturers are expected to come up with more varied flavors in starter distillates. The market for starter distillates is expected to grow rapidly among the food chains, restaurants and other food service industry. The different and new methodology or technology are expected to be developed for the manufacturing of starter distillates.

Starter distillates Market: Regional Outlook

The market for starter distillates is expected to grow rapidly in the North America region due to increasing demand for processed foods. The European region is also expected to have a significant growth due to increased use of butter and cheese products and its flavorings. The market of Asia Pacific is expected to be an opportunistic market due to an increase in the use of dairy products and increase in trend to use processed food products.

Starter distillates Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the starter distillates market has been segmented as-

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis application, the starter distillates market has been segmented as –

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Snacks

Salad dressing

Others (butter, cheese, etc.)

