Take Your Label Papers Business to New Heights with TMR’s Research Report

Labeling is a relatively economical process, however, it provides multiple functionalities to the package. It enables the manufacturer to put branding and product information as well as make the product stand out among other products. Labels are used for transporting information to customers as well as to help secure and trace packages during transit. Labels can be printed on papers as well as films depending upon the specific needs of the end user. Papers are used for printing labels as they are cost-effective and provide versatile finishing options such as matte, gloss, textured, and more.

Label Papers Market: Dynamics

The growth of the market can be attributed to the shifting preferences of brand owners and their increased focus on consumer convenience as well as the need for reducing packaging waste. This is expected to drive the demand for label papers. Increase in the consumption of packaged food and the growing presence of retail chains in developed as well as emerging economies is further fuelling the demand for label papers.

However, labels printed on label papers absorb water and become saturated. This results in the ripping or wrinkling of the label. Hence, manufacturers prefer film face stocks for applications where the package is likely to be exposed to water. This is likely to hamper the growth of the label papers market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers operating in the market are expanding their existing product lines and launching new products to gain a competitive edge. Examples of the same are listed below:

In September 2018, Verso Corporation announced the launch of three new specialty label papers, namely OptiLabel™ HB, OptiPrime™ Inkjet WS and OptiLitho™ C1S. This will expand the product portfolio of the company and is expected to make it the leading producer of label papers in North America.

In August 2017, Sappi Limited launched a new range of face stock label papers namely, Parade Face Stock C1S and Parade Face Stock Vellum. They are suitable for applications that require self-adhesion such as stickers and price tags.

Label Papers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the label papers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, coating, weight, and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global label papers market has been segmented into-

Wet Glue Label Papers

Face Stock Label Papers

On the basis of coating, the global label papers market has been segmented into-

One- Side Coated

Two- Side Coated

On the basis of weight, the global label papers market has been segmented into-

Up to 60 gsm

60 gsm – 70 gsm

70 gsm – 90 gsm

90 gsm and above

On the basis of end uses, the global label papers market has been segmented into-

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Label Papers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market is segmented into seven major regions as- Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The U.S. market is expected to witness moderate growth due to a steady demand for paper-based flexible packaging solutions in the region. About 60% of the labels are used in the packaging of food and beverages. The growing consumption of packaged food and beverages in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as India, China, and Indonesia, is expected to propel the overall demand for label papers in the region.

Label Papers Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in market are Twin Rivers Paper Company; Reich Paper; Neenah, Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; Sappi Limited; Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj; Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH; True Green Enterprises, Inc. and Verso Corporation. Several local and unorganized players are also expected to contribute to the global label papers market during the forecast period.