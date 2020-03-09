Termination ICs Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2027

Termination ICs refer to the integrated circuits which are used for transmission lines when the time taken by the signal which is travelling from one end to other amounts to 1/2 or more of the edge rate of the signal. In the printed circuit, the traces can be considered equivalent to the transmission lines carrying current when operating at high frequencies. In such situations, the impedance matches to the distortion of the signals. With the help of termination ICs, it is possible to match the impedance and reduce signal distortions to significant levels.

The termination ICs are expected to have a high level of linearity in order to minimize harmonic distortion in the circuits. Termination ICs that minimizes space and routing problems which further leads to a reduced manufacturing cost per installed resistive functions are gaining widespread traction. Fierceness in the termination ICs market is anticipated to grow as key partakers strive to offer customized solutions catering to the specific requisites of end-users. Additionally, efforts are geared towards providing termination ICs that are particularly designed for the ISDN for satisfying the SHDSL interfaces requirements.

Termination ICs Market – Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Microchip Technology Inc. announced an automotive USB 3.1 SmartHub IC that offers up to about 10 times quicker data rates and significantly reduces indexing times for enhancing the driving experience for users.

announced an automotive USB 3.1 SmartHub IC that offers up to about 10 times quicker data rates and significantly reduces indexing times for enhancing the driving experience for users. In June 2018, ON Semiconductor announced the launch of highly-efficient PWM buck converters that support a broad voltage range between 4.5 V to 65 V and an output current up to 10 A and output power of 100 W. The new multi-chip modules can be applicable in a large number of consumers and industrial applications.

Texas Instruments

Founded in 1951, Texas Instruments is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The American technology company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of semiconductors and a broad category of integrated circuits, embedded processors, and analog chips. The company possesses over 43,000 patents across the world and specializes in the production of multi-core processors, microcontrollers, calculators, education technology, and digital light processing technology.

STMicrotronics

Incorporated in 1957, STMicrotronics is based in Schiphol, Amsterdam. The French-Italian multinational company possesses expertise in manufacturing semiconductor and electronics devices. It comprises of a large number of products including smartcards, transistors, memory microcontrollers, and integrated circuits for specific applications.

Panasonic Corporation

Established in 1918, Panasonic Corporation is a leading manufacturer of electronics and non-electronics services and products and serves home appliances, semiconductors, and electronics industry. It involves in the research and development of solutions and appliances geared towards bettering the lives of end users.

Schneider Electric

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric SE is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France. The French-based corporation possesses an expertise in the manufacturing of building automation, power and cooling systems for datacenters, home automation, smart grid, switches and sockets, electrical grid automation, industrial control systems, and industrial safety systems.

TT Electronics PLC

Incorporated in 1988, TT Electronics PLC is located in the United Kingdom. It is a leading company involved in the designing and manufacturing of complex and advanced electronic components as well as systems. The company operates in industries such as defense and aerospace, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy.

Some of the significant players in the termination ICs market are On Semiconductors IXYS Integrated circuits, Avnet Anaren, Inc., MaxLinear, CTS Corporation, and Analog Devices, among others.

Termination ICs Market – Dynamics

Application of Termination ICs to Remain High for the Development of the Modern-day Requisites

Growth of the termination ICs market can be attributed to the ubiquitous usage of mobile phones, tablets, and similar devices for facilitating the communication process. Trends of adoption of electronics devices in the automobile industries rise, as the demand for premium vehicles surges. Convergence of artificial intelligence and electric vehicles is further anticipated to supplement the demand for termination ICs. Dawn of 5G networks and growing adoption of automated devices to reduce the turnaround time of production processes in various industries is anticipated to positively impact the growth of termination ICs. As a result, the growth of the termination ICs market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the upcoming years.

Compatibility Issues to Impede the Adoption Rate of Termination ICs

As technology makes a higher leap, reduction in the size of electronic devices become a necessity to foster sustainability. This has obliged the manufacturers of the termination ICs to develop compact products to reduce the overall size of the electronic devices. However, such ICs encounter compatibility issues in the conventional systems, owing to their design, which causes a hesitance among end-users regarding their adoption, thereby hindering the growth of the termination ICs market.