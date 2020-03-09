Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) Market Leading Key Players Are: LTAS, Lockheed Martin. Raven Aerostar, TCOMP L.P, ILC Dover

A Tethered Aerostat Radar System maintains and operates a range of airborne radar platforms and related communications and infrastructure. The radar is kept in tethered aerostats that look like an aircraft and are lowered and raised by a tether to adjust according to climate conditions. The tethered aerostat radar system delivers persistent, long-term detection and monitoring capability to deal with maritime industry, surface smugglers and narcotics traffickers, and low-level air and a portion of the Caribbean.

The aerostat offer radar data with the help of federal agencies program such as nation’s drug interdiction. This program comprises ground-based aerostat radar detection balloons and a range of airborne surveillance assets such as apprehension helicopters and interceptor aircraft.

Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) Market – Trends and Opportunities

Aerostat balloons are not perfect. Factors such as terrain and weather might affect the performance of the aerostats. The aerostats should be environment friendly. In high winds, the aerostats must be brought to ground. The aerostat comprises major assemblies such as the rigging and tether assembly, the hull, power generator, and windscreen and radar platform. The aerostat’s hull comprises two parts. The upper chamber is filled with helium and delivers the aerostat’s lifting ability. The lower chamber is a pressurized air compartment known as ballonet.

The data of radar aerostats is accessible to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and North American Aerospace Defense Command. Furthermore, the radar data is transmitted to the ground station and then digitized and transferred to numerous control centers for display.

Benefits such as low cost of aerostat systems over traditional systems are driving the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market. Aerostat systems decrease fuel consumption considerably which creates a huge difference in expenditures. Furthermore, these systems need fewer parts which helps to keep the manufacturing cost low. These factors are propelling growth of the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market.

However, the main restraint to the growth of the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market is intense competition due to the presence of alternate systems such as airships and aerial vehicles. However, future opportunities in the radar systems is due to usage of advanced material in the aerostat. Numerous manufacturers are evolving their own high quality laminates that can help the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) to work in unfavorable weather conditions.

Tethered aerostat radar systems (TARS) are capable of offering low-cost, long-endurance surveillance capabilities which is not possible with other aircraft. The tethered aerostat radar systems (TARS) market has a large number of players providing essential aerostat radar systems to their customers. The tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market is fairly competitive and it is predictable to remain competitive in the next few years as well.

Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) Market – Segmentation

The global tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market can be segmented based on sub-system, product type, application, and region. In terms of sub-system, the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market can be bifurcated into aerostat, ground control station, and payload. Based on product type, the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market can be categorized into balloon, airship, and hybrid. In terms of application, the tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market can be bifurcated into surveillance radar, camera, electronic intelligence, and others.

In terms of region, the global tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold the leading share of the global tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market during the forecast period due to presence of global players in the region.

Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) Market – Key Players

Leading companies operating in the global tethered aerostat radar system (TARS) market include LTAS, Lockheed Martin. Raven Aerostar, TCOMP L.P, ILC Dover, Raytheon Company, AUGUR-RosAeroSystems, RT, Sky Sentry, and Exelis. The players are focused on launching advanced services to strengthen their position in the market and expand their customer base. They are also investing in research and development operations and concentrating on providing customized services.