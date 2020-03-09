UAV Battery Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2027

Some of the key players operating in the global UAV battery market with significant developments include Ballard Power Systems, Denchi Power Limited, Sion Power Corporation, Tadiran Batteries, OXIS Energy, H3 Dynamics, Ultracharge, MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co. Ltd., and Hylium Industries INC. among others.

In unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), battery is an integral part of the system as energy stored in the battery is used to provide power during flight of an UAV. Most of the UAV batteries are small size and light weight as the presence of large number of small size drones requires compact battery, whereas, large size UAV has powerful engine which is powered by complex battery systems. In UAV, lithium based batteries are highly used, as they have higher energy density as compared to the older nickel based technologies due to which lithium based batteries provide more power per unit weight. The main parameter which is majorly focused while choosing a battery are capacity of battery, discharge rate, and voltage level.

Also, there are other factors that affect section of battery which includes lifespan of battery, activation time, cost, and charging time. There are five types of unmanned aerial vehicles such as low-altitude long endurance (LALE) UAV, medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV that flies at an altitude between 10,000 to 30,000 feet for 24 to 48 hours, high-altitude long endurance (HALE) UAV that flies at height of 60,000 feet, tactical UAV which is designed for the surveillance for military operations, and small UAV that are man portable. All these types of UAV are operated via battery. Furthermore, UAV are majorly used in surveillance, package delivery, construction, agriculture, and military applications.

One of the major driving factor for the growth of global UAV battery market is increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicle in military surveillance application. Additionally, government agencies such as, Federal Air Transport Agency (FATA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are continuously working on policies to improve the efficacy of battery performance and safety of unmanned aerial vehicle. Moreover, in UAV’s battery plays a vital role, as the flight time is dependent on battery life, and in dead stick condition when battery gets completely drained during flight it can be dangerous. To avoid these condition, battery management system are used to continuously monitor important parameters of battery such as current, voltage, temperature, state of health, state of charge, and may calculate additional information based on these parameters.

Considering the advantages offered by battery, the demand of UAV battery in military applications is expected to drive UAV battery market during forecast period. Moreover, with growing demand of unmanned aerial vehicle for hazardous applications and technological advancement in fuel cell to improve the performance of UAV’s are anticipated to fuel the growth of UAV battery market in coming years. Furthermore, increasing need for longer fight duration and improved endurance in UAV is expected to offer an opportunity to UAV battery market. However, high cost, high discharge rate, and low payload capacity of UAV’s is expected to be the major restraining factor for growth of global UAV battery market.

The global UAV Battery market has been segmented based on UAV type, battery type, and region. Based on UAV type, the global UAV battery market can be classified into low-altitude long endurance (LALE), medium-altitude long endurance (MALE), high-altitude long endurance (HALE), tactical, and small. Based on battery type the UAV battery market can be segmented into fuel cell, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium, and lithium polymer. Additionally, based on geography, the UAV battery market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.