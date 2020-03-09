Vacuum Packaging Market Global Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends, Market Segments By 2023

Summary

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Report: Material (Polyethylene (PE), and Polyamide (PA)), Packaging (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Semi-Rigid Packaging), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Industrial, and Consumer Goods) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Vacuum Packaging Global Market – Overview

The Global Vacuum Packaging Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Vacuum Packaging will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2023).

Global vacuum packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2111

The food and beverage markets represent the largest consumption group for packaging materials and machinery. Several reasons drive this growth such growing urbanization, increased living standards, and disposable income in the developing regions play a main role. With the increase in number of convenience stores and super marts across the globe, especially in Asia-pacific has led to increased consumption of processed and convenience foods and beverages. Such stores has been able to bring the processed and packaged eatables close to the consumers.

Food & beverage industry has adopted vacuum packaging extensively across the world due to the some additional functionalities such as retention of integrity of a product and prevent food spoilage, along with increased shelf life. Such properties are ideal for the retail outlets where fresh and processed food items needs to be stored over a longer period of time as well it enables the consumers to see and feel the product from the packaging. This drives the demand of vacuum packaging across the foods & beverages industry.

The urban transition and economic growth have been linked with each other because economic development fuels urbanization. General trends in urbanization are linked to sustainable development of a country. The increasing concentration of people in urban areas can facilitate economic and social development, while offering opportunities to reduce the impact of consumption and production on the environment. This leads to a general change in the preferences of the consumers as well as brings change in the consumption patterns.

Key Players of Vacuum Packaging Market

I. duPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Bernis Company Inc.(U.S.)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Berry Plastic Corp. (U.S.)

Linpack Packaging Ltd. (U.K.)

Sealed Air Corp. (U.S.)

Coveris Holdings (Luxembourg)

Winpak

Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. (China) and others

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Segmentation

The global vacuum packaging market is segmented by region as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The Asia Pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for the vacuum packaging market. The market is later followed by the Europe & North America owing to increase consumption of processed and packaged food. Asia Pacific region is maintaining its dominance in the market due to rise in population, increasing packaged & expediency food demand, and healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the rapid increase in the industrialization in China, India, and Japan is predicted to propel the country level market of vacuum packaging. Whereas, Europe is stated as the subsequent largest market in terms of revenue after the Asia Pacific. The factor is influencing the emergence of the eco-friendly packaging technologies, which are cheaper and are manufactured from the recycled material.

Vacuum Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for vacuum packaging, followed by Europe & North America. Increasing population, rising packaged & convenience food demand, healthcare expenditure is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rapid industrialization in China and India expected to propel the regional market in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing healthcare sector is expected to propel the pharmaceutical packaging demand in the region.

Whereas, Europe is referred as second largest market in terms of revenue. Factors such as emergence of eco-friendly packaging technologies, which are inexpensive and manufactured from recycled material are driving the market in Europe.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

In competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies between 2015 and 2017. Key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global vacuum packaging market were mergers & acquisitions.

The major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies are Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and others.

Extensive research in this market has brought to light that entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players in the global vacuum packaging market. This strategy has been adopted to expand the already existing operations, product line and technological advancement. Such mergers & acquisitions help the so formed company in taking advantage of the already existing geographical presence, market share and distribution channels. Furthermore, the packaging companies have adopted expansionary measures such as investing in better machineries, increasing Asia-Pacificity of the facilities and cross border sales.

Access Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vacuum-packaging-market

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

India: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]