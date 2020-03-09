Water Softening System Market Is Expected to Witness Gradual Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018-2026

Water softening system is used to soften water by cleaning the minerals. The system eliminates constituents such as calcium, magnesium, and various other metal cations present in hard water. Soft water reduces the requirement of soaps and detergents for laundry and cleaning purposes. It also prolongs the life of appliances such as water heaters, washing machines, and dishwashers.

Rise in environmental concerns is encouraging consumers and manufacturers to seek nature-friendly and sustainable products. This is expected to fuel the demand for these products. Increase in awareness regarding hard water and growth in disposable income of the people are also driving the market. Furthermore, increase in the demand for ultra-pure water in food & beverages and health care industries is propelling the water softening system market.

Water Softening System Market: Key Segments

The water softening system market can be segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into salt based water softeners system and salt free water softeners system. Salt based is a highly effective type of systems for removing hard water. The segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to its relatively low price and easy availability.

In terms of technology, the water softening system market can be divided into electric water softening system and non-electric water softening system. The electric water softening system segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Fully automatic water softening systems are classified under the electric water softening system segment. Such softening systems do not require labor to operate and consist of timers and motors. Electric type water softening system is gaining more traction in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. due to its efficiency in converting hard water into soft water.

Based on application, the water softening system market can be segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment dominates the water softening system market. It is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about harsh effects of hard water is augmenting the installation of treatment systems in the residential sector. The commercial segment is also likely to expand significantly during the forecast period primarily due to the rise in adoption of such systems in hotels, hospitals, and malls, among others.

Water Softening System Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global water softening system market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the water softening system market primarily due to the high usage of water softeners in households, industrial establishments, and water distribution authorities. The U.S. contributes significantly to the water softening system market in the region as well as across the globe. However, the water softening system market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during forecast period. High growth in industrial and infrastructure sectors leads to water pollution. Municipal corporations in countries such as India and Indonesia do not treat hard water effectively due to infrastructural bottlenecks. Thus, residential consumers have started picking point-of-entry equipment such as softeners. This is driving the water softening system market in these countries. China, Japan, India, and Indonesia are the key countries of the water softening system market in Asia Pacific.

Water Softening System Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in the global water softening system market include Kinetico Incorporated, 3M Company, Culligan International Company, Pelican Water Systems, Aqua Filsep Inc., Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd., EcoWater Systems LLC, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, and Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

