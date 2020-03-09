Western Europe Teleradiology Market Size Will Grow At A Lucrative CAGR Of 18.5% Through 2023

Western Europe Teleradiology Market: Overview

Teleradiology has now become an inseparable part of telehealth services across in Western Europe. The technology that allows the electronic transfer of radiology images between two locations to enable emergency services or allow for a second opinion, is increasingly being seen as the bridge between the mounting demand and lack of resources in the field of radiology and diagnostics. The market previously suffered from issues such as slow transfer of images with unreliable image quality and clarity. Over the years, however, the vast improvements observed in the field of image processing and telecommunications have made the teleradiology sector highly dependent.

The report presents a thorough analytical analysis of the Western Europe teleradiology market on both regional as well as global fronts. The study presents vast historical data and plausible forecast statistics over the period between 2015 and 2023 in terms of revenue and sales figures. A detailed and all-including segmentation and the key factors expected to encourage or discourage growth of the Western Europe teleradiology market have been included in the report. The vast data in the report is expected to provide the reader a strong understanding of the key aspects of the market. Furthermore, a thorough view of the market has been provided with the help of an in-depth competitiveness analysis of the market.

Western Europe Teleradiology Market: Trends and Opportunities

Analysts suggest that the increased reliability of diagnostics and other healthcare services possible with the help of the modern-day teleradiology will help the global teleradiology market attain great heights in the next few years. In Western Europe, especially, the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and an affluent patient population will help the market gain traction in the next few years. Western Europe accounts for nearly 70% to 75% of the overall Europe teleradiology market.

The market is also expected to benefit from the shortage of expert radiologists in the region and the cost effectiveness of teleradiology solutions. A vast rise in the number of imaging procedures will also boost the market in the region. However, factors such as the high initial investment required to setup teleradiology practice, complex approval regulations, and language barriers are expected to hinder the overall growth prospects of the market to a certain extent.

Western Europe Teleradiology Market: Segmentation

The Western Europe teleradiology market has been segmented on the basis of modality in the report into ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography, and nuclear imaging. Of these, these the segment of X-ray teleradiology dominated the overall market in 2014. The segment is also likely to retain dominance over the report’s forecast period. The high rate of adoption of X-ray procedures for a number of diagnostic purposes will be the key factor strengthening the growth prospects of the X-ray segment.

The segment of ultrasound teleradiology held the second position in the Western Europe teleradiology market in 2014, chiefly owing to the development of the 3-D and 4-D ultrasound technologies, the increased reliability of ultrasound in terms of image clarity, and the absence of ionizing radiation. The CT teleradiology segment is expected to hold immense promise in the next few years.

In terms of geography, the Western Europe teleradiology market has been segmented in the report into six regions: the U.K., Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Western Europe. Of these, the U.K. market dominates presently and is likely to lead to the most promising growth opportunities over the forecast period as well.

Western Europe Teleradiology Market: Competitive Dynamics

This study on the Western Europe teleradiology market presents a vast analytical overview of the competitive landscape of the market, including insights into the leading vendors in the market, their business profiles, financial overviews, SWOT analysis, and information regarding recent developments related to the said companies. Some of the leading companies in the Western Europe teleradiology market are ONRAD, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Global Diagnostics Ltd., Cybernet Medical Corporation, Telemedicine Clinic, and Sectra AB.

