Wired Drill Pipe Market 2019 Regional Trends, Size, Share, Regional Outlook and Industry Development Strategies until 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the global wired drill pipe market has been projected to strike a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The market has been prognosticated to reach a valuation of USD 1.1 Bn towards the end of 2023. The towering demand for real-time data from the wellbore is the primary factor responsible for driving the growth of the wired drill pipe market over the next couple of years.

Wired drill pipes not only escalate transmission of data but also speeds up the assessment of the transmitted data. It facilitates decision-making process while reducing operational costs. This, in turn, is anticipated to catalyze the growth of the wired drill pipe market in the years to come.

The rising activities in the exploration of shale gas are forecasted to accelerate revenue creation for market participants. According to a published statistical observation, the U.S. is projected to produce 33.35 trillion cubic feet of shale gas in the year 2050. The opportunities unleashed by the exploration is likely to proliferate the wired drilled pipe market through the projection period. On the flip side, the high initial cost of setting up or replacement of existing drill pipe is expected to check the expansion of the market across the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

By location, the global wired drill pipe market has been segmented into onshore, and offshore.

By component type, the wired drill pipe market has been segmented into telemetry, electrical conductors, electrical transmitters, pressure sensors, and others.

By Application, the global wired drill pipe market has been segmented into data collection, managed pressure drilling, and wellbore integrity in deep ultra-depleted reservoirs.

Regional Analysis:

The global wired drill pipe market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is the largest market for wired drill pipes, majorly owing to the accelerated shale gas exploration activities. The U.S. is presumed to lead the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. The region is presumed to account for around 40% of the world’s drilling activity at present.

The report suggests that the wired drill pipe market in North America is set to remain highly lucrative in the foreseeable future. The region resonates an intensified need for the replacement of conventional technology which is poised to drive the expansion of the wired drill pipe market over the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The important players of the global wired drill pipe market profiled in this MRFR report are Baker Hughes (U.S.), The Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), IntelliServ (NOV) (U.S.), and Weatherford International PLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Wired Drill Pipe Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global wired drill pipe market by product, by application and by regions.

