Adaptogens Market : Important changes in market dynamics upto Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Adaptogens, a special class of non-toxic substances, mainly plant extracts, have garnered rising momentum in the recent times, which are held to improve body’s ability to resist the damaging effects of stress and restore normal physiological functioning. As interest in nutritional formulators supporting mood, calm, and stress reduction is significantly increasing among consumers, food and beverage producers are focusing on inclusion of adaptogens in their products.

Some common adaptogens include rhodiola, ashwagandha, ginseng, holy basil, and maca; while medicinal mushrooms such as shiitake, maitake, and reishi also make the list. These herbs and roots have been used for centuries in various healing traditions, consumed as supplements, brewed into teas, or even eaten as a part of meal. While each of these adaptogens is considered to have slightly different function, they are promising for improving memory, aging, immune health, and help reduce long-term stress, acute stress, and anxiety. In an effort to offer unique market solutions, several brands have included adaptogens in food and beverage products which offer potential growth opportunities. Moreover, adaptogens such as ashwagandha are increasingly being incorporated in a range of products, from vegetarian energy bars to non-traditional supplement forms.

Nutra Industries Inc, REBBL, MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Xi’an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd., Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Amax NutraSource, Inc, PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Organic India, and NutraCap Labs are some of key players in the adaptogens market.

In February 2019, Organic India launched new additions to their line of organic herbal solutions with a focus on green superfoods and fermented adaptogens, and three new flavors, which are blended with Tulsi (holy basil) for functional stress relief benefits. The three latest Tulsi infusions have also received USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified Certifications.

In February 2019, UK-based supplement brand Myprotein announced to launch two nootropic products – the Neuro-Engage and the Neuro-Restore – as a part of the brand’s strategy. The Neuro-Engage includes TeaCrine, a branded from of theacrine, and AstraGin, a branded mixture of astragalus and ginseng (an adaptogen) manufactured by NutraCap Labs. The Neuro-Restore, on the other hand, includes KSM 66 Ashwagandha, which is a branded form of root-only extract of the Ayurvedic herb, considered as adaptogen.

In January 2019, REBBL, one of the key players in the adaptogens market, launched REBBL Rejuvenation: 7 Days of Super Herbs, in partnership with Koya Webb, yoga instructor and holistic health coach. The REBBL Rejuvenation is created to inspire wellness which provides the participants with super herb or simple plant-based recipe, mindfulness, and yoga tips.

Adaptogens such as ashwagandha, ginseng, rhodiola, and others are primarily known for stress-reducing properties and their inclusion in food supplements and other natural products is expected to influence the development of adaptogens market. While many food service outlets are experimenting with adaptogens, several niche brands such as REBBL are earning mainstream attention using these substances. Moreover, new product launches featuring adaptogens have also included a number of innovative delivery forms such as nutritional bars, chocolate, coffee, tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and others. These are the important factors that may promote the growth of adaptogens market.

As brand manufacturers are seeking to tap into relatively young global market, innovation in delivery system and supply chain optimization will possibly have high impact on the growth of adaptogens market. In addition, many adaptogens have been gradually gaining traction among dietary supplement consumers, owing to their health benefits such as supporting sleep, cognitive function and stress, metabolic wellness, sports performance, and others. With growing demand and interest in ingredients with adaptogenic properties, the adaptogens market is likely to witness a steady growth in the coming years.

However, lack of consumer understanding and awareness may pose as a significant challenge for key players operating in the adaptogens market. In addition, these botanical ingredients are in need of further research to ensure or validate their health benefits.