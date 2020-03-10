Africa Printer Market: Rising Demand for Multifunction Printers in Mid-Sized Enterprises

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the Africa printer market was estimated at US$2,300.0 million in 2012 and is predicted to reach US$4,181.3 million by 2019, expanding at an 8.8% CAGR between 2013 and 2019. The title of the report is “Africa Printer Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019”.The economy in African countries is witnessing exponential growth in demand for printer technologies owing to rising energy investments and due to growth of the sector of communication and information technology. As per the African Development Bank, more than one-third of the countries in Africa hold a GDP growth rate greater than 6%. This increased growth rate has attracted global manufacturers of printers to the developing economies in Africa owing to the inconsistency in the demand for these printers globally.

As per the report, the rise in demand for multifunction printers (MFP) in mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), small and corporate enterprises, and in government agencies has fuelled the printer market in Africa. In addition, the reduced prices of printers are also augmenting their demand in Africa. On the other hand, the transferring of the workflow to the electronic format from hard copy is a key factor impeding the growth of the market.

On the basis of product type, the market for printers in Africa is segmented into lasers, inkjets, and dot-matrix printers. Amongst these, in 2012, laser printers were the biggest segment in terms of revenue share. Laser printers have surfaced as the major technology that is being utilized in MFPs. Hence, the increasing demand from the corporate segment for MFPs is helping the market for laser printers in Africa. Dot-matrix technology is witnessing growth in demand from applications that prioritize low cost of printing over the quality of the print. On the basis of end users, the market for printers in Africa is segmented into the education sector, enterprise and corporate, printing industry/media, the public sector, and the consumer sector, which includes home office users and small office users, among others.

On the basis of geography, the printer market in Africa is segmented into ten key countries, namely Angola, South Africa, Madagascar, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Rest of Africa (RoA). Amongst these, in 2012, South Africa was the biggest market and represented a share of 20.8% in the total market for printers in Africa. The rise in demand for managed print services in addition to MFP as well as large format printers have propelled the demand for printers in South Africa.On the other hand, Botswana is witnessing exponential growth in industries such as banking and finance and telecom. Botswana is predicted to account for growing demand from the Africa printer market, due to the rising preference for MFPs and laser color printers.Canon, Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Co. LP, Seiko Epson Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are amongst the prominent players in the market for printers in Africa.