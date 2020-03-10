Agricultural Films Global Market Statistics, Study and forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Agricultural Films Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Agricultural films are made up of different resins including linear low density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate/ethylene butyl acrylate, and reclaims. These films provide a protective layer and suitable environment for crops, fruits, and vegetables. These films are placed over soil, wrapped around fodder, or covered over greenhouses in order to maintain the desired climatic conditions. Agricultural films are widely employed in farming applications such as greenhouse, mulching, silage, and tunnels. These films are employed in modern farming. Agricultural films are gaining popularity across the globe, as they help maximize the agriculture output.

Based on product, the global agricultural films market has been segmented into linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate/ethylene butyl acrylate (EVA/EBA), reclaims, and other films. The other films segment includes polymerization of vinyl chloride (PVC) and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH). LLDPE is widely used to produce agricultural films. It is extensively employed in various applications, due to its excellent flexibility and high tensile strength. In terms of application, the global agricultural films market has been segregated into greenhouse, mulching, and silage. Mulching and greenhouse segments cumulatively held the major share of the global market in 2017. Mulching protects soil erosion. It also helps maintain the nutrient values of soil. Greenhouse films provide climate control facility. They enable farmers to set up a particular environment for crops. Greenhouse is estimated to be a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the high consumption of agricultural films to maximize the overall agricultural output.

Based on region, the global agricultural films market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market in the next few years. The market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and forecasts the agricultural films market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global agricultural films market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for agricultural films during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the agricultural films market at the global and regional levels.

The agricultural films market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of large numbers of manufacturers. The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global agricultural films market. Key players profiled in the report are Ab Rani Plast Oy, Armando Alvarez, Berry Plastics, BASF SE, British Polyethylene Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DowDupont, POLIFILM GROUP, ISTANBUL SERA PLASTIK, RKW Group, Novamont S.P.A., AGRIPOLYANE, RPC Group PLC, Kuraray Co ltd., and Trioplast Industrier AB. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

