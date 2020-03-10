Air Conditioning System Global Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Air Conditioning System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report on the global air conditioning system market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global air conditioning system market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (‘000 Units) across different geographies.

The rise in the global construction sector is increasing the demand for air conditioners of various types. A rise in construction activity both in residential and commercial sectors across the world is expected to increase the demand for air conditioners. North America and the Asia Pacific are two of the fastest growing construction markets in the world. In 2019, construction sector revenues in North America and Asia Pacific are expected to grow 3.0% – 6.0% and 7.0% – 10.0% respectively. Both the U.S. and Canada in North America are witnessing an increase in residential construction due to government funding which is increasing the demand for air conditioners. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the U.S. residential construction sector, revenue has increased from ~US$ 0.3 Bn in January -10 to ~US$ 0.6 Bn in January-18 and non-residential construction revenue has increased from ~US$ 0.6 Bn in January 2010 to ~US$ 0.8 Bn in January 2018. Total construction sector revenue has increased from ~US$ 0.8 Bn in January 2010 to US$ 1.30 Bn in January 2018. Low-interest rates in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan are increasing construction activities. Thus, rising demand from the construction industry is increasing the demand for air conditioners.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global air conditioning system market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, end-use, and distribution channel. In terms of product, the global air conditioning system market has been classified into split AC and window AC. Based on application, the market has been segmented into RAC (Room Air Conditioners), PAC (Packaged Air Conditioners), and VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) air conditioners. VRF air conditioner systems are also known as VRV (Variable Refrigerant Volume) air conditioners. Based on end-use, the global air conditioning system market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global air conditioning system market including Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, United Technologies Corp., Hitachi, Ltd. Sharp Corporation, and Lennox International Inc.

The global air conditioning system market is segmented as below:

Global Air Conditioning System Market, by Product

Split AC

Window AC

Global Air Conditioning System Market, by Application

RAC

PAC

VRF

Global Air Conditioning System Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

