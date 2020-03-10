Airport Surveillance Radar Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The global airport surveillance radar market is witnessing a new avenue from the rising demand for modular and scalable technologies for various regional and international airports across the globe. The focus has been imparting momentum to the demand for next-generation airport surveillance radars. The market is likely to see the advent of new technologies with the objective of improving traffic safety. Developed nations, notably the U.S., have shown increased propensity for next-generation airport surveillance radars, with the aim to improve flight safety for their citizens. This has also given impetus to partnerships between technology companies and agencies engaged in intelligence and surveillance services. The adoption of advanced sensors in airport surveillance radars is a notable trend that improves the capabilities of these systems.

The growing complexity of airport surveillance in large terminal areas of major international airports has been fueling the demand for next-generation airport surveillance radars. In this regard, single network of multi-mission phased array radars (MPAR) has gained some popularity. To increase the chances of success is better understanding of cost-containment strategy for these next-generation radars.

The rising investments on airport surveillance technology in developing countries is catalyzing the rapid expansion of the airport surveillance radar market. Revenues are also contributed by ongoing upgrade programs in surveillance radar networks. Efforts by governments of developed countries to improve the operational parameters of multiple surveillance radar networks has been one of the notable recent trends expected to bring new sources of revenue in the market. However, budgetary constraints in a number of developing economies can still be an impediment to its expansion.

Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Market Overview

The increasing air traffic and runway incursions needs surveillance system to detect the position of the aircraft to control the air traffic. The runway incursion occurs due to the presence of human, object or any vehicle on the ground which leads to hindrance in landing and takeoffs of aircrafts. So to avoid this movement, airport surveillance radars are placed to detect these objects on runways. Globally, it has been observed that aircrafts have been increasing rapidly which needs the appropriate control systems such as airport surveillance radar to mitigate aviation accidents.

The airport surveillance radar is installed on airports to guide ATC controllers in managing aircraft movements on the runway. With the advancement in space technologies, aviation investors had started to implement satellite-based technologies to improve their air navigation surveillance-related operations. The growing demand for airspace has generated the need for next-generation technologies to make air travel safer, more efficient, and with less effect on the environment.

Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of airports across the globe and Integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems that allow air traffic control operators to track aircraft within airspace more efficiently are driving the growth of airport surveillance radar market. Globally, the investment on airport construction has been growing rapidly which creates new market opportunity for Airport Surveillance Radar to fulfill the demand for airport surveillance.

Complexity in radar subsystem upgrades and budgetary inconveniences are expected to hinder the growth of airport surveillance radar market.

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Airport Surveillance Radar market can be segmented by product type, end-user, and region.

Segmentation by product type in Airport Surveillance Radar market:

Primary Radar Secondary Radar

Segmentation by end-user in Airport Surveillance Radar market:

Civil Airports Military Airports

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Airport Surveillance Radar market include Indra Sistemas, Lockheed Martin, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Intelcan etc.

